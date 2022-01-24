Campus map

Interactive maps

We have online interactive campus and floor maps.

These interactive maps present the same clear information as on a printed map, but in an easy-to-use format that provides step-by-step directions to your destination. You can select the department or building you need, and a moving route marker leads you turn-by-turn to your destination.

Directions

Coming soon!

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

James H. Quillen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Lamont Street and Veterans Way

Mountain Home, TN 37604

Intersection: Lamont St & Veterans Way

Coordinates: 36°18'40.29"N 82°22'23.09"W