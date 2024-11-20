Knox West VA Clinic

Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Physical therapy provides state-of-the-art and evidence-based care to Veterans and Services members. Physical therapists examine each individual and develop a treatment plan. Evidence-based services are used to decrease disability, reduce pain, improve function and independence, prevent illness, promote wellness and restore quality of life to the Veterans and Servicemembers they serve. Specialty services provided by James H. Quillen VAMC Physical Therapists include:

Pain Management

Manual Intervention and Joint Mobilization

Treatment of Musculoskeletal Disorders

Strength and Conditioning/Therapeutic Exercise

Treatment of Neurological Diseases and Stroke Recovery

Balance Training/Fall Prevention

Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Occupational Therapists provide state-of-the-art and evidence-based care to Veterans and Service members. Occupational Therapy provides services that promote health and wellness to Veterans who have, or are at risk for developing, an injury, illness, disease or condition spanning physical, cognitive, sensory, and psychosocial domains. Occupational Therapy evaluation and treatment supports Veterans' engagement in everyday life activities that affect their physical, and mental health and well-being. Specialty services provided by James H. Quillen VAMC Occupational Therapists include:

Driving and Community Mobility

Low Vision

Falls Prevention

Assistive Technology

Wheelchair Seating and Mobility

Cognitive Rehabilitation

James H. Quillen VA Medical Center currently does not have Kinesiotherapy.