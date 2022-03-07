JHQVAMC Announces Expansion of Dialysis Treatment Center; Morristown Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

March 7, 2022

Mountain Home , TN — James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC) recently held two ribbon cutting ceremonies unveiling improvements at two of its facilities for Veteran patient care.

The ceremonies were held to recognize expansions of the Dialysis Treatment Center at JHQVAMC and of the Community Based Out-Patient Clinic (CBOC) in Morristown on Feb. 23, 2022, and Feb. 24, 2022, respectively.

The Dialysis Treatment Center renovation consolidated dialysis and nephrology treatment, creating approximately 11,000 square feet of clinical space inside Bldg. 200 of the main hospital. The medical center implemented the $7.6 million renovation to meet the demand of increasing Veteran utilization of the center and to provide timely access and excellent care for all JHQVAMC patients.

“This project was initiated to update the dialysis treatment area with state of the art equipment in a modernized setting for inpatients receiving dialysis,” said Jennifer Burnette, chief nurse of Patient Care Services at JHQVAMC. “The renovated area provides a more efficient flow area for nursing staff and the patients have individualized treatment areas.”

The work included walls, floors and doors improvements; casework; suspended acoustical ceiling systems; mechanical HVAC installation; electrical, lighting, plumbing, fire protection sprinkler and alarm systems upgrades; data and communications systems installation; and additional improvements and modifications to provide a complete and functional acute care inpatient nursing ward.

“The project was patient centric, minimized patient ward movements, and improved staff efficiency,” said Christopher Rodgers, a general engineer at JHQVAMC.

The $290 thousand Morristown CBOC expansion was to meet the demand of increasing Veteran utilization in the region and to promote a culture that is caring, compassionate, competent, and quality-oriented, according to JHQVAMC Director Dean B. Borsos. Its goal is to provide timely access and excellent care for all JHQVAMC patients,

“We are excited about the new clinic and the opportunity to increase access to high-quality VA care closer to home for Veterans in the Morristown area,” said Mr. Borsos. “It is our privilege and honor to care for our Veterans, America’s heroes, and we are pleased to expand VA clinical services in the Morristown community.”

The medical center leased additional space in the lower level of the existing clinic, located at 226 Euclid Ave. The new lease adds more than 2,500 square feet of clinical space, making room for an additional Patient Aligned Care Team and for physical therapy, mental health, social work, telehealth and tele-retinal services.

JHQVAMC Associate Director Dr. Colleen Noe said the expansion gives the medical center ability to offer more in-house care to patients, ensuring the VA’s commitment to exceptional service to the Nation’s Veterans.

“Our goal is to provide as much care as possible to our patients inside our own walls,” said Dr. Noe. “The expansion supports an appropriate ratio of providers to patients and offers patients more access to care. This way it’s the same team driving the same quality outcome for patient care.”

Primary care services at the clinic remains on the upper level of the building in Suite A, while all other services are located on the lower level of the building in Suite B. Dr. Noe said it is important to note patients arriving for appointments should pay close attention to signage directing them to the correct entrance.

JHQVAMC provides care for Veterans in the East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Western North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky area through 16 sites of care throughout the region, with the flagship medical center located in Johnson City. For more information about JHQVAMC clinics and services visit https://www.va.gov/mountain-home-health-care.