JHQVAMC Customer Service Highlighted by National Publication

PRESS RELEASE

February 7, 2022

Mountain Home , TN — James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC) was highlighted Feb. 1, 2022, by Becker’s Hospital Review’s publication of Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS).

The publication used scores compiled by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) survey results, which is a collaborative effort to publicly report quality performance information on all public and private sector hospitals across the Nation. JHQVAMC was among 10 Tennessee hospitals receiving the highest marks for nurse-to-patient communication.

Additionally, Becker’s Hospital Review published a list of the best hospitals in 2022 for patient experience in each state using CMS data. JHQVAMC received a 5-star rating and was the only hospital in the state to receive a 5-Star rating.

“We were excited to learn we’re among the best hospitals in the state for customer service,” said Dean B. Borsos, JHQVAMC Director. “The surveys are indicative of the amazing work our nursing and other staff do to care for our Veterans, America’s heroes, and we aim to continue our record of excellent customer service.”

CMS survey criteria included communication with nurses and doctors, responsiveness of hospital staff, communication about medicines, cleanliness of hospital environment, quietness of hospital, discharge information, care transition, overall hospital rating, and willingness to recommend this hospital.