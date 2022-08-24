JHQVAMC holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new specialty care clinic

PRESS RELEASE

August 24, 2022

KNOXVILLE , TN — James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC) increased access to care for Veterans adding a new specialty care clinic to its Knoxville clinic network.

A ribbon cutting was held Aug. 19, 2022, at the VA Specialty Care Clinic, here, recognizing the official opening to the clinic which offers centralized specialty care in line with the VA’s commitment to providing quality care to our nation’s Veterans.

The medical center implemented the addition of services to meet the demand of increasing Veteran utilization in the region and to promote a culture that is caring, compassionate, competent, and quality-oriented. Its goal is to provide timely access and excellent care for all JHQVAMC patients.

“We are excited about the new specialty care clinic and the opportunity to increase access to high-quality VA specialty care closer to home for Veterans in the Knoxville area,” said Dean B. Borsos, JHQVAMC director. “It is our privilege and honor to care for our Veterans, America’s heroes, and we are pleased to expand VA specialty care services in the Knoxville community.”

The clinic opened operationally July 18, 2022, and has provided care to more than 1,000 patients already. It is located at 1612 Downtown West Blvd., and includes pulmonary, physical therapy, orthopedics, gastroenterology, cardiology, rheumatology, chiropractic, neurology, and occupational therapy services. Dermatology and podiatry services are scheduled to begin at a later date. The clinic hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Work to identify a location and begin renovations for the clinic started nearly two years ago. The facility encompasses 8,400 square feet and cost approximately $500,000 to renovate, and nearly 30 employees staff the clinic.

For more information about JHQVAMC clinics and services visit https://www.va.gov/mountain-home-health-care/.

