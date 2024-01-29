Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Service (PSAS)
The mission of the Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Service (PSAS) is to provide comprehensive support to optimize health and independence of the Veteran. Our vision is to be the premier source of Prosthetic and Orthotic services, sensory aids, medical equipment, and support services for Veterans. We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of the-art adaptive home equipment and the other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Prosthetic and Rehabilitative items and Service Regulation
This rule making adopts as final, with changes, proposed amendments to VA’s regulations governing the provision of prosthetic and rehabilitative items and services as medical services to Veterans.
This rule making establishes a new section for the provision of Prosthetic and Rehabilitative items and services, clarifies eligibility for such items and services, and defines the types of Prosthetic and Rehabilitative items and services available to eligible veterans.
Read the final rule on the Federal Register Publication Date – December 28, 2020; rule effective date, February 26, 2021. Federal Register :: Prosthetic and Rehabilitative Items and Services
Hours
Mon. 8:00 AM-4:30PM
Tue. 8:00 AM-4:30PM
Wed. 8:00 AM-4:30PM
Thur. 8:00 AM-4:30PM
Fri. 8:00 AM-4:30PM
Sat. CLOSED
Sun. CLOSED
Federal Holidays CLOSED
Appointments
Please contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. A current consult is required to schedule with us.
Contact Information
Mtn. Home: 423-979-3600
Referral required? Yes
Walk-ins accepted? Yes
PROSTHETIC AND SENSORY AIDES
Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and durable medical equipment, including but not limited to:
- Durable medical equipment
- Mobility aids, such as walkers and wheelchairs
- Communication and assistive devices
- Home oxygen services
- Surgical Implants
- Recreational / rehabilitative equipment
- Clinical orthotic and prosthetic custom-fabricated and fitted devices (e.g., shoe inserts, braces, artificial limbs)
- Prosthetic item repairs
- Aids for blindness and visual impairment
- Prosthetic Benefit Programs, including: Clothing Allowance; Home Improvement & Structural Alterations; Automobile Adaptive Equipment; Service Dog Veterinary Health Insurance Benefits
- Sensory Aids including hearing aids and eyeglasses provided to Veterans who qualify (i.e., former prisoners of war or Purple Heart recipients, Veterans with service connected disabilities, non-compensable service connected disability for hearing loss, permanently housebound or receive increased pension based on need for aid and attendance, or Veterans enrolled in the vocational rehabilitation program)
