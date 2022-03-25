Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program

Our curriculum is composed of paced modules reflective of areas of importance in the care of the older adult. The modules are comprised of independent readings, 1:1 didactic instruction, and integrated learning projects with opportunities for teaching, research and community service. These modules compliment weekly mentored advanced clinical practice in the area of geriatric physical therapy across settings.

Professionalism

Education

Research

Aging

Telehealth

Veteran Health Issues

Leadership Development

Administration and Ethics

Geriatric Pharmacology

The Aging Cardiovascular System

The Aging Pulmonary System

The Aging Integumentary System

The Aging Neuromuscular System

Balance/Falls

Vestibular System

Diabetic Care of the Elderly

Nutritional Needs of the Elderly

Oncology

Incontinence

Pain Management

Frail Elderly

Prosthetics/Orthotics/Protective Devices

Parkinson’s Disease and Parkinsonism

Posture and Osteoporosis

Mobility, Assistive Technology, and Environmental Adaptations

Cognitive Issues/Communication

Health Promotion and Wellness

It is the intention of the Program to support APTA Clinical Instructor credentialing and attendance at the APTA Combined Sections Meeting within the residency unless in the case of unforeseen circumstances.