Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Residency Program
The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center will be home to the James. H Quillen VA Orthopedic Residency Program. This Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency is currently developing however the site has had an orthopedic program for the past 8 years that was shared in a co-sponsored program. The program will be designed to offer experience and develop skills in a variety of clinical setting settings. We emphasize care across the continuum to develop clinical reasoning skills. Residents will manage patients in outpatient, primary care and inpatient settings throughout the entirety of the program.
Plans will be to attain candidacy status early 2027 which will allow for the first solo James H. Quillen Orthopedic Residency Cohort to begin in August of 2027.
This Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency is designed to offer experience and develop skills in a variety of clinical settings. We emphasize care across the continuum to develop clinical reasoning skills and ensure a well-rounded physical therapist as you work toward expert level care. Residents will manage patients in outpatient, primary care and inpatient settings throughout the entirety of the year program.
The program will begin with a two-week orientation to the VA healthcare system that includes introduction to the clinic settings, patient care, academic content and mentoring. We find this allows a smooth transition as new residents ramp up for patient care. During this time the residents will spend most of their time with mentors in the program as they prepare for the transition to full schedule and caseload within the initial month. This ensures that the residents develop competence in all care settings, while improving their clinical skills and providing the best level of care to our nation’s veterans from the start.
A strength of the program is our dedication to mentoring and the didactic portion of the clinical residency. While it is common for residencies to focus on clinical practice, we believe that mentoring and dedicated academic time are key to growth. Resident schedules are blocked four hours each week for mentoring, and an additional four hours for didactic course work. During each session the resident will receive 1:1 training and hands on clinical instruction. Mentoring is achieved through three primary mentors; however, we have no less than six board certified mentors that can each offer slightly different clinical perspectives or additional areas of expertise.
Our didactic program progresses from foundational knowledge and information and progresses to core clinical modules in each region associated with the Description of Specialty Practice (DSP) in Orthopedics. Each primary mentor also leads curricular content to ensure a high level of continuity is achieved.
Additional highlights of our program will include generating case reports, presenting CEU style lectures to local professional PT community, participating in community events such as charity golf tournament coverage and geriatric fall screening and prevention clinics.
Mission and Goals
Mission statement
James H Quillen VA Orthopedic Residency Program mission is to provide a quality advance education to orthopaedic physical therapists who will provide the highest quality of care to patients through the promotion of evidence-based clinical practice, clinical research, and professionalism within the field of orthopaedics physical therapy. The program will demonstrate growth, continuous improvement, and strategic initiatives.
Vision
To utilize our residency training programs to better provide veterans the world-class benefits and services they have earned, and to do so by adhering to the highest standards of compassion, commitment, excellence, professionalism, integrity, accountability and stewardship.
Program goals and objectives
- To achieve and maintain accreditation American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE) accreditation as an Orthopaedic and/or Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency.
- To graduate participants who obtain and hold board certification status through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS).
- To support the mission and core values of the United States Department of Veteran Affairs James H. Quillen VA Healthcare System, to improve the quality of orthopaedic and/or geriatric physical therapy provided to Veterans.
- To graduate participants who continually contribute to the practice of physical therapy within their specialty are of practice within physical therapy.
- To graduate participants who demonstrate advanced reasoning and clinical skills within their specialty area of practice within physical therapy.
- Program and the participants will contribute to and positively impact the Veterans Health Administration through interdisciplinary and collegial interactions.
- The program is operational and sustainable.
Core Faculty
Dr. Beau Whitt – Dr. Whitt graduated from East Tennessee State University with his Doctorate in physical therapy in 2009 and began his tenure with the Department of Veterans Affairs at James H. Quillen VA in 2010. He became board certified in Orthopaedic physical therapy in 2014 and together with a small team began development of the Orthopaedic physical therapy residency that has been shared by the James H. Quillen VA and ETSU. He is the Program Director for the accredited Geriatric PT program and will be the PD for the developing Orthopedic program. Currently he is the Physical Therapy Residency Program Director for JHQVA, the site coordinator for clinical education (SCCE), curricular faculty and serves as a primary mentor in the Orthopaedic residency program as well as a secondary mentor in the Geriatric program. He serves on the PT residency leadership committee within the Department of Veterans Affairs. In his spare time Dr. Whitt enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, being outdoors and all things sports related.
Ryan Minick – Mr. Minick graduated from Western Carolina University in 2006 with a Master’s in physical therapy. He began his career at a private clinic in Charlotte NC before beginning his tenure with the Department of Veterans Affairs at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner Salisbury VA before transferring to the James H. Quillen VA in 2012. He became board certified in Orthopaedic physical therapy in 2012. Together with a small team he began development of the Orthopaedic physical therapy residency that is shared by the James H. Quillen VA and ETSU. Uniquely Mr. Minick also holds a Bachelor of Science in occupational therapy. Currently he is a residency coordinator, curricular faculty, and serves as a primary mentor in the Orthopaedic residency program. He will be involved in the developing geriatric residency program. In his spare time, he remains loyal to all Pittsburg sports teams and running around to his kids’ school and sports activities.
Dr. Jennifer Pearcy - Dr. Pearcy graduated from Quinnipiac University with her Doctorate in Physical Therapy in 2016. She is a residency and fellowship trained physical therapist with ABPTS board certifications in both Orthopedic and Geriatric Physical Therapy. She completed her orthopedic residency training through the James H. Quillen VA partnership with ETSU as part of the inaugural cohort of residents. She then completed her fellowship training through ETSU’s Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapy Fellowship. Clinically, she is in the float physical therapist role and is the residency program coordinator for the developing geriatric physical therapy residency program. She currently serves as adjunct faculty for the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at ETSU, core faculty for ETSU’s Orthopedic Manual Physical Therapy Fellowship, and Subject Matter Expert for Evidence in Motions Geriatric Certification Program.
How to Apply
All applications must be submitted through the RF-PTCAS system with the link available below. Applications are due in early March of each year. Interviews are required for acceptance into the program. They will be scheduled at the end of March or first week in April. Decisions on acceptance are completed no later than the end of April each year.
Requirements
- Be a United States Citizen.
- Graduation from a CAPTE accredited physical therapy program.
- The applicant has passed the NPTE; or proof of license or temporary license and in good standing to practice physical therapy in Tennessee.
- Satisfy the pre-employment physical screen including a health screen and immunization record submission. Including meeting the physical demands of a physical therapist.
- Submission or application as described above via RF-PTCAS
Work Life Balance
We believe in a work-life balance and while residency is demanding of time and effort, it is important to make time to ensure your physical and emotional wellbeing are also taken care of.
- 13 paid days of annual leave
- 11 paid federal holidays
- 13 days separate sick leave available as needed
- Annual Salary is set and not negotiable. Recently it has been between $54,000-55,000 per year.
Resident Information and Testimonials
Applicants are encouraged to reach out to any of our current or previous residents for more information. We strive to provide a close-knit team-oriented environment that allow our residents to thrive.
Dr. Ansel Clayton, DPT OCS ansel.clayton@va.gov
“The East Tennessee State University and James H. Quillen VAMC Orthopaedic Residency was and continues to be fundamental in my growth as a physical therapist and professional. I can’t speak highly enough about the staff involved with this residency. They take the time to make sure you get unique learning experiences, time to think and grow in your practice, and foundational orthopedic knowledge. The staff for this residency are dedicated to your success and more broadly to the success of your patients throughout your career. If you are interested in growing as a professional, working within the VA system, or developing as an educator, seriously consider this program.”
Dr. Macauley Duncan, DPT macauleyduncanpt@gmail.com
“As an ETSU grad who was familiar with the program, I had some already established expectations of what this residency experience would be. I have to say that it has far exceeded my expectations on all accounts. The learning environment of the clinic and didactic classroom is infiltrated with a high level of expertise but also a conducive environment for growth. I am always pushed to utilize an evidence-based, patient centered approach with constructive guidance and encouragement. With that being said, the mentors throughout this residency are honestly what make this program so special. They never fail to place the learning of their residents as the first priority, but what sets them apart is their attention to your personal attributes, desires, and overall satisfaction. I have not only gained important interprofessional connections, but genuine friendships. I could not recommend this program enough to anyone pursuing orthopedic residency training. I feel like a year won't be nearly long enough with these wonderful people!”
Dr. Dan Nguyen, DPT dan.hoa.nguyen@gmail.com
“The Mountain Home VA Orthopedic residency has been one of the single best decisions I have made in not just my professional career as a physical therapist, but my personal life as Well. Professionally, I have been challenged and given the room to grow my clinical reasoning skills to a level that would have taken many years to accomplish and now have the skill sets to foster growth in future generations of physical therapists as well as help all my patients. Personally, I have built lifelong friendships with people who have broken bread with a kid from California and accepted me as a brother. Beau, Mike, and Ryan are truly everything one could hope for in a mentor, to help develop and foster your growth into the best version of yourself.”
Program Outcomes
Orthopedic Certified Specialist Board Pass Rate: 100% for previous program.
Post Residency Federal Employment: 17 residents have obtained federal employment post-graduation with previous program.
Fellowship Pursuit: 7 residents have been accepted into fellowship training post-graduation from previous program.