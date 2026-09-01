Plans will be to attain candidacy status early 2027 which will allow for the first solo James H. Quillen Orthopedic Residency Cohort to begin in August of 2027.

This Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency is designed to offer experience and develop skills in a variety of clinical settings. We emphasize care across the continuum to develop clinical reasoning skills and ensure a well-rounded physical therapist as you work toward expert level care. Residents will manage patients in outpatient, primary care and inpatient settings throughout the entirety of the year program.

The program will begin with a two-week orientation to the VA healthcare system that includes introduction to the clinic settings, patient care, academic content and mentoring. We find this allows a smooth transition as new residents ramp up for patient care. During this time the residents will spend most of their time with mentors in the program as they prepare for the transition to full schedule and caseload within the initial month. This ensures that the residents develop competence in all care settings, while improving their clinical skills and providing the best level of care to our nation’s veterans from the start.

A strength of the program is our dedication to mentoring and the didactic portion of the clinical residency. While it is common for residencies to focus on clinical practice, we believe that mentoring and dedicated academic time are key to growth. Resident schedules are blocked four hours each week for mentoring, and an additional four hours for didactic course work. During each session the resident will receive 1:1 training and hands on clinical instruction. Mentoring is achieved through three primary mentors; however, we have no less than six board certified mentors that can each offer slightly different clinical perspectives or additional areas of expertise.

Our didactic program progresses from foundational knowledge and information and progresses to core clinical modules in each region associated with the Description of Specialty Practice (DSP) in Orthopedics. Each primary mentor also leads curricular content to ensure a high level of continuity is achieved.

Additional highlights of our program will include generating case reports, presenting CEU style lectures to local professional PT community, participating in community events such as charity golf tournament coverage and geriatric fall screening and prevention clinics.