PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program

Preceptors

Reid Allison, PharmD, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Primary Care

Dr. Allison received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in 2018. After graduation, he completed a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Upon completion of residency, Dr. Allison continued at James H. Quillen as a clinical pharmacy specialist in primary care where he continues to practice. He currently serves on the residency education committee and also precepts residents and students in Ambulatory Care. Outside of work, he enjoys traveling, hiking, fantasy movies/literature, Clemson football, and spending time with his wife and dogs.

Nicole Boatright, PharmD, BCPS, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Primary Care

Dr. Boatright hails from Ann Arbor, Michigan and received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Michigan. She then completed a pharmacy practice residency at the University of Maryland Medical Center followed by a specialty residency in Primary Care at the Ralph H. Johnson VA in Charleston, South Carolina. She worked as a clinical pharmacist at the Charleston VA for several years, initially as a floater and then in the primary care clinic. Upon arriving to the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in 2008, she helped to establish the pharmacotherapy clinics in primary care, where she maintains her clinical practice. Dr. Boatright is a Clinical Preceptor with the Gatton College of Pharmacy at East Tennessee State University. She is a Board Certified Pharmacotherapy Specialist and a member of ACCP and ASHP.

Daniel Bulger, PharmD, BCACP, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)

Dr. Bulger earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Auburn University in 2015. He worked in a Primacy Care clinic with the Birmingham, AL VAMC until he chased a girl (now his wife Caroline) to Johnson City where he then began working with the Home Based Primary Care program here at James H. Quillen. His interests include hanging out with Caroline and their daughter Mercer, trying new restaurants, sampling all the local beer, and cheering on the Auburn Tigers.

David Burke, PharmD, BCPS, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Primary Care

Dr. Burke earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy in 2011. He completed his pharmacy practice residency at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home, TN in 2012. Upon completion of his residency, he started as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Emergency Department providing pharmaceutical services to both the emergency room and urgent care clinics. He recently has moved to primary care as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist with the Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) providing outpatient medication management. Dr. Burke completed his Teaching and Learning Certificate from the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, and serves as a preceptor to both residents and pharmacy students. Outside of work, Dr. Burke enjoys the outdoors, has a fervent devotion to University of Michigan sports, and a love of diminutive furry creatures.

Justin C. Davis, PharmD, BCPS – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Pain Management

Dr. Davis earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida College of Pharmacy in 2012. After graduation, he completed a Pharmacy General Practice residency at the James A. Haley VA Medical Center in Tampa, Florida. Dr. Davis joined the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in 2013 served as a decentralized internal medicine clinical pharmacist providing care to hospitalized patients. In 2016 he accepted a position as a clinical pharmacist practitioner in pain management and has served in this capacity since that time. Dr. Davis is a student preceptor for East Tennessee State University and participates in the residency program by serving on the education committee and as a preceptor. Dr. Davis is a board-certified pharmacotherapy specialist (BCPS). His professional interests include acute pain management, palliative care, neurology and research.

Whitney Elliott, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP – Medication Safety & Regulatory Compliance Facility Program Manager

Dr. Elliott is originally from West, TN. She went to UTHSC for pharmacy school, and completed both PGY1 & PGY2 (Internal Medicine) residencies at the VA Memphis. She has held many different positions in her. She started in Women’s Health, created a Transitions of Care clinic, moved back into Internal Medicine, and has been highly involved in both PGY1 & PGY2 pharmacy residency programs as coordinator and director. She came to the Mountain Home VA as the Inpatient Pharmacy Supervisor, and now is in the role of Medication Safety & Regulatory Compliance Facility Program Manager. She has participated in the VISN 9 Leadership Institute and the VA Inpatient Flow Academy, and the VA Healthcare Leadership and Development Program. She is passionate about the VA and passionate about her patients. Her goal is to create the best experience possible for Veterans, and she strives to do her part to provide them with the highest level of care and service.

Joni Foard, PharmD, BCACP, CDCES - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)

Dr. Foard earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in 1996. After graduation, she completed a pharmacy practice residency at the Memphis VA Medical Center. In 2010, Dr. Foard joined the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center and served as a clinical pharmacy specialist for Community Based Outpatient Clinics until transitioning to HBPC in 2020. Prior to joining the VA, Dr. Foard was a faculty member at the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy. She was board certified in ambulatory care in 2012 and has been a certified diabetes educator since 2002. Additionally, Dr. Foard is a clinical preceptor for the Gatton College of Pharmacy at East Tennessee State University.

Chase Gilley, PharmD, Clinical Pharmacist – Acute Care

Dr. Gilley is originally from Southwest Virginia and earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University in 2007. After graduation, he started his career at James H Quillen VA Medical Center. During his career has spent the majority of his time as acute care clinical pharmacist as well as spending a year in the anticoagulation clinic and a year on the inpatient psychiatry ward. Dr. Gilley currently is the acute care pharmacy resident preceptor as well as precepting ETSU pharmacy students. He enjoys teaching new pharmacists while providing pharmacotherapy support to the medical teams. He serves on the Medication Management Committee that oversees safe and effective prescribing, medication usage, and formulary issues for the medical center. Dr. Gilley became a board certified pharmacotherapy specialist in 2015 and enjoys all things internal medicine. Outside of work, Dr. Gilley enjoys spending time with his family and friends and all things outdoors.

Erin Harshbarger, PharmD, Clinical Pharmacist – Acute Care

Dr. Harshbarger was born and raised in southwest Michigan where she attended undergraduate school at Western Michigan University. For pharmacy school, she moved to Atlanta to earn her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Mercer University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2012. She met her husband in pharmacy school who was from Kingsport, TN and after graduation she moved to the Tri-cities to complete her Pharmacy Practice Residency at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Following PGY1, Dr. Harshbarger began her career here as a decentralized inpatient clinical pharmacist. She currently serves as preceptor for Inpatient Operations experience, co-preceptor for Acute Care I&II, and also precepts P2-P4 pharmacy students from ETSU. Dr. Harshbarger most enjoys her time at home, spending it taking on various home projects with her husband, being a boy-mom to her two littles, and evening neighborhood runs with the family dog. She loves participating in water activities, site-seeing and relaxing on family vacations, and is always available for Mexican food for any meal and any day of the week.

Brittany Hayes, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Primary Care

Dr. Hayes earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Belmont College of Pharmacy in Nashville, TN in 2017. Prior to a career in pharmacy, Dr. Hayes worked as a Registered Respiratory Therapist in the Cardiac ICU and NICU for 9 years. After graduation, she completed a pharmacy practice residency and PGY 2 in Ambulatory Care at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System VA in Nashville. In 2019, Dr. Hayes joined the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center as a clinical pharmacy specialist in Primary Care at the Dannie A. Carr CBOC in Sevierville. She was board certified in pharmacotherapy in 2018 and in ambulatory care in 2021. Dr. Hayes is a clinical preceptor for the Gatton College of Pharmacy at East Tennessee State University and for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Additionally, she serves as an advisor for the Federal Residents Council (FedReC).

Rebecca Holt, PharmD, BCPS, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Specialty Clinic

Dr. Holt earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Mercer University Southern School of Pharmacy in 2001. She worked at Bristol Regional Medical Center as an inpatient clinical pharmacist for many years, and served as pharmacy preceptor for Gatton College of Pharmacy and Appalachian College of Pharmacy. Dr. Holt obtained Board Certification in Pharmacotherapy in 2005 and helped to establish a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She joined James H Quillen VA Medical Center in September of 2019 as a clinical pharmacy specialist for cardiology and nephrology.

Amber Johnson, PharmD, BCACP, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)

Dr. Johnson earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University School of Pharmacy in 2009. After graduation, she completed her pharmacy practice residency, with a focus in primary care, at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville, NC. She joined the James H Quillen VA Medical Center in July 2010 as a clinical pharmacy specialist. Dr. Johnson became a Board Certified Ambulatory Care Pharmacist in 2011. Currently, she is a clinical pharmacy specialist for the Home Based Primary Care program. She loves the outdoors; hiking and kayaking are two of her favorite activities. She also enjoys spending time with family & friends, traveling, and serving at her local church.

Angela Kaucher, PharmD, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist - Antimicrobial Stewardship

Dr. Kaucher earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Missouri Kansas City School of Pharmacy. She completed her PGY-1 pharmacy practice residency at North Kansas City Hospital in Kansas City, MO. Dr. Kaucher then went on to complete her PGY-2 pharmacy residency in Infectious Diseases at the Kansas City VA Medical Center. In 2020, she joined the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Antimicrobial Stewardship. She serves as a preceptor for the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy at East Tennessee State University. Outside of work, she enjoys watching/playing sports (Go Chiefs!) and listening to live music.

Kerri Kochelek, PharmD, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist - Anticoagulation

Dr. Kochelek graduated in 2018 from East Tennessee State University College of Pharmacy, then completed PGY-1 Pharmacy residency (Ambulatory Care focus) at Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville, NC. Upon completion of residency, she onboarded in early 2020 at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center as a clinical pharmacy specialist in the Anticoagulation clinic.

Amy Kyle, PharmD, BCACP, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Primary Care

Dr. Kyle earned her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Lincoln Memorial University in 2011 and her Doctor of Pharmacy from East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy in 2015. After graduation, she completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home, Tennessee. Following residency, she accepted a position as a PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Dr. Kyle serves as a preceptor for Ambulatory Care I. In her free time, she enjoys reading, cheering on the Vols, learning to play golf, and spending time with her family, friends and dogs (Duke and Lucy).

Mark LaBossiere, PharmD, Clinical Pharmacist – Mental Health, Outpatient

Dr. LaBossiere earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree for the University of South Florida in 2015. He completed a PGY-1 pharmacy practice residency at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY, and his teaching certificate from Long Island University. He then completed his PGY-2 in psychiatry at the James A. Haley VA in Tampa, FL. After graduation, he joined the James H Quillen VA in July 2017 as the clinical pharmacist for the inpatient psychiatric unit. His professional interests include academia, research, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder.

Paul J. Laucka PharmD, BCGP, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Geriatrics

Dr. Laucka is the son of two Pharmacists, a husband and father of an adorable baby girl. He graduated from Mercer University in 2005. After graduation he completed a Geriatric Residency at the Malcom Randall VAMC in Gainesville, FL. He began his post- Residency career at the James H. Quillen VAMC. Currently he serves as the Long Term Care Pharmacist and the Hospice Team Pharmacist. He was part of the team with a successful publication of research this year, and he continues to produce original, controversial and imaginative research project ideas that challenge conventional thinking. An avid sports fan, he enjoys basking in the misery of opposing fans as their team falls to his beloved Florida State Seminoles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Macey McDaniel, PharmD, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Rural Health Primary Care

Dr. McDaniel earned her Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Sciences from the University of Georgia in 2013 and her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy in 2017. After graduation, she completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin, Georgia. Following residency, she accepted a position as a Rural Health PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at Carl Vinson VA Medical Center. In 2019, she joined James H. Quillen VA Medical Center as a Rural Health PACT Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. In 2020, she became a Tobacco Treatment Specialist and accepted the role of Smoking and Tobacco Use Cessation Lead Clinician for the facility. Dr. McDaniel serves as a preceptor for the Rural Health Primary Care elective. In her free time, she enjoys making pottery, traveling, eating good food, and gardening.

Ketrin Mount, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Primary Care

Dr. Mount earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in 2006. After graduation, she completed a pharmacy practice residency and PGY 2 in Ambulatory Care at The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. She continued to work at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after residency as a clinical staff pharmacist. In 2010, Dr. Mount joined the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center as a clinical pharmacy specialist in Primary Care. She was board certified in pharmacotherapy in 2009 and in ambulatory care in 2011. In 2014, she accepted the position of residency program director. Additionally, Dr. Mount is a clinical preceptor for the Gatton College of Pharmacy at East Tennessee State University.

Shouji Nagata, PharmD, BCACP, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Primary Care

Dr. Nagata earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy in 2017 and completed PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residency at James H Quillen VAMC in 2018. Upon completion of his residency, he has worked as clinical pharmacy specialist at anticoagulation clinic initially and currently in primary care setting. He was board certified in ambulatory care in 2020 and is also a clinical preceptor for East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy.

Hunter Perrin, PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Critical Care

Dr. Perrin earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from East Tennessee State University College of Pharmacy in 2013. After graduation, Dr. Perrin practiced as an inpatient staff pharmacist for several years prior to beginning his residency training. He completed his PGY-1 pharmacy practice residency at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, TN. Subsequently, Dr. Perrin completed a PGY-2 in critical care at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, WV. Currently, Dr. Perrin serves as the Critical Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. His practice interests include sedation and analgesia management, emergency response, and hemodynamic instability. Personal interests include spending time with his family, being active outdoors, and bingeing through the Star Wars films.

Andrea Jill Radford, PharmD, CACP, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Anticoagulation

Dr. Radford earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Tennessee, Memphis in 1998. She began her career with the VA in 2007 and was subsequently selected to fill the position of Antithrombotic Coordinator in 2008 and served in this capacity until 2016. She continues to serve as an Anticoagulation Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and subject matter expert for the facility. She holds an adjunct faculty appointment as Clinical Preceptor with the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy at East Tennessee State University. Dr. Radford's experience prior to her VA career include pharmacy management, PBM, long-term care, and home infusion management. She has been an active member in various local, regional, and national pharmacist associations and is currently a member of the North American Thrombosis Forum and Anticoagulation Forum.

Stephanie A. Ring, PharmD, BCACP, AAHIVE - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Geriatric Primary Care and MOVE! Program Coordinator – PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Education Committee

Dr. Ring received her Bachelor of Arts degree in biology and communication studies from the University of Virginia at Wise in 2009 and earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2014. After graduation, she completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Practice Residency in ambulatory care and academia with Campbell University and Wilson Community Health Center, where she obtained her teaching certificate and served as Clinical Professor of Pharmacy Practice. Dr. Ring completed a PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency with a focus in specialty outpatient clinics at the Fayetteville NC VA Coastal Health System. She continued working with the Fayetteville VA following residency in the role of Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in HIV and Hepatology, as well as Home Based Primary Care, until transferring to the James H. Quillen VAMC in 2017. Currently, Dr. Ring serves as the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist with the Geriatric PACT clinic and MOVE! Program. She is board certified in ambulatory care and an American Academy of HIV Medicine certified HIV ExpertTM. She is involved with the national VA Geriatric Scholars Education Program and serves as a reviewer and contributor to the Primary Care of Veterans with HIV guidance manual. Her areas of interest include public health, geriatrics, HIV, hepatology, specialty ambulatory care, and health communications. Additionally, Dr. Ring is a clinical preceptor for the University of Tennessee, East Tennessee State University, and Appalachian College of Pharmacy.

Kellie Rose, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Pain Management, Opioid Safety, and Prescription Drug Monitoring (PMOP) Facility Coordinator

Dr. Rose earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy in 2009. She completed her pharmacy practice residency at Salem VA Medical Center in Salem, Virginia. Following residency, she accepted a position in Ambulatory Care at the Staunton Community Based Outpatient Clinic. In 2014, she joined James H. Quillen VA Medical Center as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in pain management and began working with the Clinical Pharmacy Program Office (CPPO) -Pain Subject Matter Expert Workgroup. In 2021, Dr. Rose transitioned as the facility’s PMOP coordinator.

Her current practice area includes consultative management of chronic, non-malignant pain, leading the facility’s Pain Management Committee, managing the Opioid Safety Initiative, leading the STORM review and accidental overdose review teams. She currently serves on the Medical Executive Board and is co-chair of the CPPO Pain SME workgroup. She serves as a member of the Residency Advisory Committee and precepts residents for a pain administrative elective. She holds board certifications in both pharmacotherapy and ambulatory care. Additionally, Dr. Rose is a clinical preceptor for the Gatton College of Pharmacy at East Tennessee State University and VCU School of Pharmacy.

Hans Scheerenberger, PharmD, BCIDP, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Infectious Diseases

Dr. Scheerenberger earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Illinois Chicago College of Pharmacy in 2017. After graduation, he completed his PGY-1 pharmacy practice residency at Aurora West Allis Medical Center in West Allis, WI. Subsequently, Dr. Scheerenberger completed a PGY-2 in infectious diseases at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI. Currently, he serves as the Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.

Adam Seneker, PharmD, BCPS, Chief of Pharmacy

Dr. Seneker is the Chief of Pharmacy at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was appointed to this position in January 2014. Prior to this position, he was the Clinical Coordinator at the JHQVAMC since 1996 and the first residency program director. Dr. Seneker is a 1990 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy and he completed a Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at UT in 1991. He began his career at the Bay Pine VA as a Psychiatric Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in 1991, and transferred to the Nashville VA in 1992 as an Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. His wife, Melinda, is also a pharmacist, and they have three children.

Rita Spencer, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BCGP, CDE - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)

Dr. Spencer earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from VCU School of Pharmacy in 2006 after earning her BS from the University of Virginia. Post pharmacy school graduation, she completed her PGY1 at the VCU/MCV Hospital in Richmond, VA from 2006-2007. Upon completion of residency, Dr. Spencer worked at the UVA Health System as a Primary Care and Geriatric Clinical Pharmacy Specialist (CPS) until 2009 when she joined the McGuire VAMC in Richmond, VA as the Charlottesville, VA CBOC CPS. She worked in Charlottesville, VA as the CBOC Primary Care CPS from 2009-2013. From 2013-2017 she worked at the Salem VAMC in Salem, VA as Associate Chief of Pharmacy for Clinical and Educational Services, Anticoagulation Director, Primary Care CPS, and CLC CPS. In 2017, she joined the team at the James H. Quillen VAMC as a HBPC CPS, working remotely. Outside of work, Dr. Spencer enjoys spending time with her husband and six kids trying to learn the homesteading life on their family farm.

Rebecca Spivey, PharmD, BCPS, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Academic Detailing

Dr. Rebecca Spivey earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Tennessee, followed by Doctor of Pharmacy and Masters of Business Administration degrees from Mercer University in 2011. She completed a PGY-1 residency at Grady Health System in Atlanta. She then served on faculty at a pharmacy school in southwest Virginia. She started at the James H. Quillen VAMC in 2016 with the Academic Detailing Service, a unique, educational-type position for pharmacists. Outside work, she enjoys spending time outside with her husband and three children, reading, and cheering on the Vols.

Marty Vannoy, PharmD, BCPS – Associate Chief, Clinical and Educational Services

Dr. Vannoy earned her BS in Biology at the University of Tennessee and a Doctor of Pharmacy from Samford University in 2002. She completed her pharmacy practice residency at Vanderbilt University in 2003, and began work at the James H. Quillen VAMC as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Acute Care/Infectious Disease, serving as the clinical pharmacist for the inpatient and outpatient Infectious Disease team. She currently serves as the Associate Chief for Clinical and Educational Services. Her area of interest is antimicrobial stewardship.

Robyn Ward, PharmD, MPH, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Pharmacoeconomics and Medication Outcomes

Dr. Ward received a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology and Greek and Roman studies from Rhodes College in Memphis, TN in 2000, a Doctor of Pharmacy from Northeastern University in Boston, MA in 2006, and an MPH from East Tennessee State University in 2014. She completed an ambulatory care residency with Northeastern University and Harbor Health Services, Inc. She has been academic faculty, a clinical practitioner, and currently optimizes analytical evaluation of population-based…you know what, no one really knows what she does. She precepts residents in medication outcomes projects and tells nerdy jokes about coding. Answering everyone's Excel questions is just a perk. There is a 90% chance that while you are reading this, she is eating chocolate.

Robert Wood, PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP, Clinical Pharmacist– Acute Care

Upon graduation from East Tennessee State University College of Pharmacy in 2012, Dr. Wood completed a PGY1 Pharmacy Practice residency at the James H. Quillen VAMC. He then returned to ETSU for a PGY2 Internal Medicine specialty residency with a subspecialty in academia. In addition to his position as an inpatient clinical pharmacist, he serves as an adjunct assistant professor at ETSU College of Pharmacy in didactic and experiential settings. His interests include inpatient medicine, pharmacokinetics, academia, and research.

Garren Woodby, PharmD, CDE, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist – Diabetes Clinic

Dr. Woodby received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Mercer University in 1991 and began his career at the Mountain Home V.A. Medical Center. He has provided clinical pharmacy services for over 20 years in areas of geriatrics, anticoagulation, primary care, formulary management, and endocrinology while serving as adjunct faculty precepting pharmacy students from Mercer, Campbell and East Tennessee State Universities. He received the designation of board certified diabetes educator in 2004. Dr. Woodby demonstrates a passion for serving those with diabetes in the interdisciplinary diabetes clinics. He has had an estimated 17,000+ patient encounters as an educator and/or pharmacist provider. He has served as a requested speaker on the topic of diabetes and once developed a nonprofit website and internationally read newsletter to encourage and equip those with diabetes.

Mo Zakaria, PharmD, Clinical Pharmacist – Emergency Department

Dr. Zakaria is from Johnson City, Tennessee. He obtained his Doctorate of Pharmacy from Belmont University College of Pharmacy in Nashville, TN in 2013. After graduation, he completed a PGY1 pharmacy practice residency at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home, TN. Dr. Zakaria is now currently serving as a clinical pharmacist in the emergency department. In his spare time, he enjoys playing various sports such as racquetball and basketball, exploring new restaurants, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends.