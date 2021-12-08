Psychology Training - Internship Program

The internship program utilizes the AAPI Online application forms that are available at the APPIC website. At that website, full instructions are available for use of the APPI Online. The APPIC website is an external link and is not associated with Department of Veterans Affairs. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for any material on external websites.

Each applicant is required to submit a complete set of application materials, including the following:

A completed AAPI application form, including the Academic Program's Verification of Internship Eligibility and Readiness. Curriculum Vitae. Three letters of evaluation from individuals familiar with recent academic and clinical performance. Official transcripts of all graduate training.

An applicant must be U.S. citizen in good standing with and recommended for internship by an APA approved Ph.D. or Psy.D. program in clinical or counseling psychology. The applicant's pre-internship training must include completed coursework and formally supervised applied training in the provision of psychological services to include assessment and psychotherapy. The applicant must demonstrate interests and goals that are consistent with the internship program, the ability to apply assessment and intervention knowledge in clinical areas, appropriate ethical conduct, the interpersonal skills necessary for the professional practice of psychology, and sufficient research skills as evidenced by dissertation progress.