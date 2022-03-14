Locations

Main location

Myrtle Beach Vet Center Address 1101 Johnson Ave Suite 201 Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions on Google Maps Phone 843-232-2441 Hours Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Myrtle Beach Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Myrtle Beach Vet Center - Conway Located at Conway Senior Center 1519 Millpond Road Conway, SC 29526 Directions on Google Maps Phone 843-232-2441 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Myrtle Beach Vet Center - Florence Located at Florence Veterans Affairs Office 707 E. National Cemetery Road Florence, SC 29501 Directions on Google Maps Phone 843-232-2441 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Myrtle Beach Vet Center - Georgetown Located at Georgetown Veterans Affairs Office 537 Lafayette Circle Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions on Google Maps Phone 843-232-2441 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Myrtle Beach Vet Center - Little River Located at Veterans Welcome Home & Resource Center 421 Highway 57 South Little River, SC 29566 Directions on Google Maps Phone 843-232-2441 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Columbia Mobile Vet Center Phone 803-765-9944

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.