Locations

Main location

Myrtle Beach Vet Center

Address

1101 Johnson Ave
Suite 201
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Myrtle Beach Vet Center is located at 1101 Johnson Ave, Suite 201. Proceed to front entrance, take elevator to 2d floor (Suite 201) Vet Center entrance will be to your immediate left.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Myrtle Beach Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Myrtle Beach Vet Center - Conway

Located at

Conway Senior Center
1519 Millpond Road
Conway, SC 29526

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Conway CAPS location

Myrtle Beach Vet Center - Florence

Located at

Florence Veterans Affairs Office
707 E. National Cemetery Road
Florence, SC 29501

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Florence CAPS

Myrtle Beach Vet Center - Georgetown

Located at

Georgetown Veterans Affairs Office
537 Lafayette Circle
Georgetown, SC 29440

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Georgetown VSO

Myrtle Beach Vet Center - Little River

Located at

Veterans Welcome Home & Resource Center
421 Highway 57 South
Little River, SC 29566

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

VWHRC

Columbia Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.