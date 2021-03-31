Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Nashville Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Nashville Vet Center - Bowling Green Located at Cumberland Presbyterian Church 807 Campbell Ln Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions on Google Maps Phone 615-883-2333

Clarksville Outstation Address 141 Chesapeake Lane Suite 101 Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions on Google Maps Phone 615-883-2333

Knoxville Mobile Vet Center Phone 865-633-0000

Memphis Mobile Vet Center Phone 901-522-3950

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.