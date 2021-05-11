Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastorcal care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Protestant worship services and Catholic Mass are held on a regular basis. Please contact Chaplain Service at 800-451-5796. for additional information or to speak with one of our chaplains.



Omaha VA Medical Center

Catholic masses: daily at 6:55 a.m. CT

Protestant worship services: Sundays at 9:00 a.m. CT



Grand Island VA Medical Center

Catholic masses: Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. CT

Protestant worship services: Sundays at 9:00 a.m. CT



Lincoln VA Clinic

Chaplain service is available on an as-needed basis in Lincoln. To request service in Lincoln, contact Lead/Protestant Chaplain, Shane Van Dorin at 402-346-8800, ext. 20-5779 in Omaha.

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, please call our chaplain Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, at 800-451-5796.

Interfaith Chapel

Omaha VA Medical Center

Main building

First floor

Map of Omaha campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT

Grand Island VA Medical Center

Building, floor, and room are Coming Soon!

Map of Grand Island campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT