Chaplain services
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastorcal care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Weddings
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:
Protestant worship services and Catholic Mass are held on a regular basis. Please contact Chaplain Service at 800-451-5796. for additional information or to speak with one of our chaplains.
Omaha VA Medical Center
Catholic masses: daily at 6:55 a.m. CT
Protestant worship services: Sundays at 9:00 a.m. CT
Grand Island VA Medical Center
Catholic masses: Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. CT
Protestant worship services: Sundays at 9:00 a.m. CT
Lincoln VA Clinic
Chaplain service is available on an as-needed basis in Lincoln. To request service in Lincoln, contact Lead/Protestant Chaplain, Shane Van Dorin at 402-346-8800, ext. 20-5779 in Omaha.
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
For more information, please call our chaplain Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, at 800-451-5796.
Interfaith Chapel
Omaha VA Medical Center
Main building
First floor
Map of Omaha campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Grand Island VA Medical Center
Building, floor, and room are Coming Soon!
Map of Grand Island campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT