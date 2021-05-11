DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

These vans transport Veterans throughout the Nebraska-Western Iowa. Each month, between 1,500 and 1,700 Veterans receive DAV transportation.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the Hospital Service Coordinator who serves your county.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Omaha VA Medical Center

Room B800

4101 Woolworth Avenue

Omaha, NE 68105-1850

Map of Omaha campus

Phone: 402-995-3453

Hours: Coming soon!

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Lincoln VA Clinic

600 South 70th Street

Lincoln, NE 68510-2451

Phone: Coming soon!

Hours: Coming soon!

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Grand Island VA Medical Center

2201 North Broadwell Avenue

Grand Island, NE 68803-2153

Map of Grand Island campus

Phone: Coming soon!

Hours: Coming soon!

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.