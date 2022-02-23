Veteran Drive-Thru Baby Shower
To honor and support our women Veterans welcoming new babies into their families in 2022, we are hosting a drive-through baby shower.
- When
-
Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. CST
- Where
-
Entrance
- Cost
- Free
When: Saturday, March 26th from 10-11:30.
Where: Entrance of the Ambulatory Care Center/Omaha VAMC
We will continue this as a bi-annual tradition for our expecting women Veteran families. The Women’s Health Program is proud to partner with the Employee Association, Center for Development and Civic Engagement, and other enthusiastic individuals who are dedicated to making this event a success!
Women Veterans with active Maternity Care Consults will receive an invitation
for this event.
For more information, contact Kim Minor, Women Veterans Program Manager at 402-995-4906.