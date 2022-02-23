Veteran Drive-Thru Baby Shower

When: Saturday, March 26th from 10-11:30.

Where: Entrance of the Ambulatory Care Center/Omaha VAMC

We will continue this as a bi-annual tradition for our expecting women Veteran families. The Women’s Health Program is proud to partner with the Employee Association, Center for Development and Civic Engagement, and other enthusiastic individuals who are dedicated to making this event a success!

Women Veterans with active Maternity Care Consults will receive an invitation

for this event.

For more information, contact Kim Minor, Women Veterans Program Manager at 402-995-4906.