Virtual Veterans Town Hall Meeting

You are invited and highly encouraged to participate in our next Virtual Veterans Town Hall on Tuesday, March 29, beginning at 5 p.m. The town hall will be broadcast on Facebook Live from our new Fisher House on the campus of the Omaha VA Medical Center.

During the broadcast, we will feature presentations spotlighting our current COVID-19 response actions, market assessment recommendations, care in the community, Women Veterans Health programs and much more.

We will also cover a number of other topics of interest to our Nebraska and Western Iowa Veterans.

This Virtual Veterans Town Hall will offer you the opportunity to have your questions answered by our VA NWHICS leaders. You can either ask your questions during the broadcast but we encourage you to ask a question beforehand in our discussion area and we will do our best to answer them before, during or after our meeting.

Please invite the Veterans you know to tune in and ask questions.

We look forward to seeing you then!