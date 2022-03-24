VA Nursing Career Fair
Please Join us for the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care Systems' VA Career Fair and Learn about Exciting Opportunities at our Newest Facility.
- When
-
Friday, Apr 1, 2022
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
11111 S. 84th St.
Papillion , NE
- Cost
- Free
We are looking to fill several positions available for RNs, LPNs, and CNAs.
Benefits:
-Generous leave including annual leave, sick leave and 11 federal holidays.
-The VA is a nationally recognized no-lift facility.
-Promoting excellent nurse to patient ratios.
-Nursing scholarships available to VA employees.
-Incredible health and retirement benefits and more!
Contact our Nurse Recruiter at 402-995-4098 for more info.
Bring your resume!