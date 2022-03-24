VA Nursing Career Fair

We are looking to fill several positions available for RNs, LPNs, and CNAs.

Benefits:

-Generous leave including annual leave, sick leave and 11 federal holidays.

-The VA is a nationally recognized no-lift facility.

-Promoting excellent nurse to patient ratios.

-Nursing scholarships available to VA employees.

-Incredible health and retirement benefits and more!

Contact our Nurse Recruiter at 402-995-4098 for more info.

Bring your resume!