VA Nursing Career Fair

nursing fair

Please Join us for the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care Systems' VA Career Fair and Learn about Exciting Opportunities at our Newest Facility.

When
Friday, Apr 1, 2022
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CT
Where

11111 S. 84th St.

Papillion , NE

Cost
Free

We are looking to fill several positions available for RNs, LPNs, and CNAs.

Benefits:
-Generous leave including annual leave, sick leave and 11 federal holidays.

-The VA is a nationally recognized no-lift facility.

-Promoting excellent nurse to patient ratios.

-Nursing scholarships available to VA employees.

-Incredible health and retirement benefits and more!

Contact our Nurse Recruiter at 402-995-4098 for more info.

Bring your resume!

