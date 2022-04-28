 Skip to Content

World Tai Chi and Qigong Day for Veterans

World Tai Chi day

When
Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. CT
Where

6533 University Drive S.

Omaha , NE

Cost
Free

Veterans are invited to World Tai Chi and Qigong Day

April 30, 1-2:30 p.m.

Location: Green space next to Hayden House at UNO Campus

6533 University Drive S. Omaha, Ne 68182

(Inclement weather will be in the Milo Bail Student Center building #18)

Boost your immune system with scientifically proven natural health practice.

 

