Veterans Show & Shine

When: Sat. Jul 30, 2022, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT Where: Center Mall 1941 S 42nd St, Omaha, NE 68105 Omaha , NE Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Calling All #Veterans!

Join us for a special Veterans Show and Shine event on Saturday, July 30, at the Omaha Center Mall located at 42nd Street and Center Street in Omaha, Nebraska.

The parking lot will be full of classic cars, food trucks, live music and MUCH more. This FREE event is a great opportunity for you to show off your Car/Truck/Motorcycle while also learning more about the services #VA has to offer.

Learn more about:

Yoga, Tai Chi, Qigong, Aromatherapy and get a exclusive tour of our Whole Health facility located inside the Center Mall.

VA Services, Programs & Benefits.

Community Resources for Veterans.

Have a question for our next Town Hall meeting? Stop by one of our tables and write down your question and we'll address it in our next meeting.

Pre registration and set up time is from 11-12 with the Show and Shine going from 12-2. (Awards following)

Brought to you by the Omaha VA Medical Center Employee Association and VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Whole Health Department.

