PACT Act Claims Clinic-Lincoln

Have you been exposed to environmental toxins during your time in the Military?

Join us and learn more about the newly introduced PACT Act.

Enroll/Eligibility, Claims Assistance, Toxic Exposure Screening, Scheduling and more!

A historical new law that expands VA health care & benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, agent orange and other toxic substances. This new law empowers VA to provide generations of Veterans, Survivors an Beneficiaries with the care and benefits they have earned.

Where:

Lincoln VA Clinic, Victory Park Drive, Lincoln, NE 68510

When: June 21, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Learn more about the PACT Act at VA.gov or call 1-800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411)