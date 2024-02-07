Heart Health, VA, Veterans, HealtheVet, WholeHealth, Nebraska, Omaha

The Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System presents "HEART Health Matters" on February 14th from 10am-2pm.

Join us in the corridor between the Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) and main Hospital for a day dedicated to educating and raising awareness about your heart health!

This interactive event is packed with activities and demonstrations that aim to improve your knowledge and understanding of heart health.

Rolling Movement sessions including Tai Chi, Yoga, and QiGong from 10am-1pm.

Relax with Massage Therapy from 10am-12pm.

Experience Acupuncture from 11:30am-2pm.

Rejuvenate with Aromatherapy from 11am-2pm.

Learn and practice CPR on a simulation mannequin and walk through the steps of using an AED from 10am-2pm.

Our Healthy Kitchen will be hosting a demo of a healthy recipe and sampling from 11am-12:30pm.

There will be 15-minute demonstrations with 15 minutes in between sessions. Plus, we will also have education on health and wellness, smoking cessation, and exercise.

The My HealtheVet team will be available to assist with online registration and any questions you may have.

Remember, your heart matters! Let's take a step towards a healthier future together.

Event Link https://fb.me/e/18cOgspg5