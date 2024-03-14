Pact Act Claims Clinic & Information Fair - Fremont

Were you exposed to toxins & other hazards while serving our country?

Join us for the Pact Act Claims Clinic & Information Fair in Fremont, Nebraska.

Where: 1730 W 16th St, Fremont, Ne

When: April 3, 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

The Veterans Benefits Administration’s Lincoln Regional Office is partnering with VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System to give Veterans and their support systems an opportunity to learn more about the new PACT Act, file a claim, or check on the status of an existing claim. We will also have information tables set up so you can learn more about Benefits and Services offered by VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System.

The “Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) was passed and signed into law in 2022. This historic new law expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

Beginning March 5, three new groups of Veterans are eligible for VA health care years earlier than called for by the PACT Act:

• Veterans who were exposed to toxins or other hazards during military service;

• Veterans who were assigned to certain duty stations in Southwest Asia or parts of Africa; and

• Veterans who deployed in support of certain operations after 9/11.

Here’s what that means for Veterans: If you served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, or Afghanistan, you can enroll. If you deployed to any combat zone after 9/11, you can enroll. If you deployed in support of the Global War on Terror, you can enroll. And even if you never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or serving on active duty here at home – by working with chemicals, pesticides, lead, asbestos, certain paints, nuclear weapons, x-rays, and more – you can enroll, too. Bottom line: All Veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards – at home or abroad – are eligible to enroll in VA care beginning March 5.

Visit VA.gov/PACT to apply for VA health care today or call 1-800-MyVA411 (698-2411) to learn more.