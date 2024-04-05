VA NWI Omaha Clothesline Project, Veteran Decoration Day

NWI Clothesline Project

When: Mon. Apr 15, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT Where: Room 3583 4101 Woolworth Avenue Omaha, NE Get directions on Google Maps to Omaha VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Are you a Veteran who experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment in the military (also called Military Sexual Trauma or MST)?

Join your NWI MST Coordinator for the NWI Clothesline Project Event in Omaha.

In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, VA NWI is hosting a Clothesline Project: a visual display of artwork from Veterans who experienced military sexual trauma. Our goal is to raise awareness of the impact of sexual violence and to help connect Veterans to resources to help on their path to recovery.

Veterans of any gender who have experienced sexual violence are invited to us at the Omaha VA to decorate a t-shirt that reflects your experience of military sexual trauma and recovery and help to raise awareness of statistics that often go ignored. Completed t-shirts will be hung side-by-side in a clothesline display to Break the Silence and bring awareness to the impact of sexual violence and available resources. Veterans are encouraged to consider decorating t-shirts in advance of the display and to place completed shirts in a drop box at any VA location for inclusion in the display.

You do not need to be a currently enrolled Veteran to participate. All former service members who experienced sexual harassment or sexual assault during their military service (also known as MST) are welcome to decorate a t-shirt. Completed t-shirts can also be placed in boxes at NWI VA locations in advance for inclusion in the display.

All former service members and their supporters, allies, family, friends, and staff are welcome to view the display in Grand Island VA Rec Room April 15 & 16 10-2 or in Omaha VA Room 3583 April 29 & 30 10-3.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. 1 in 3 women and 1 in 50 men report experiencing military sexual trauma when asked by a VA provider. You are not alone in overcoming military sexual trauma.

Questions about MST or the Clothesline Project? Contact MST Coordinator Alexa Saunders, Psy.D. 402-995-3490 or MST POC Shirley Petersen, LICSW, LADC 308-389-5134.