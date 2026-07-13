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Caregiver support

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Caregiver Support Program (CSP) offers clinical services to caregivers of eligible and covered Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system. The program’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our Nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services.

Connect with a support coordinator

Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)

Heather Myers, PCAFC Coordinator 

 

Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS)

Lori Jones, PCAFC Coordinator 

 

You can reach your coordinators by calling

 

VA Caregiver Resource Website: http://www.caregiver.va.gov

VA Caregiver Support Line (Toll-Free): 1-

Veterans’ Crisis Line - 988, press 1 if a Veteran 

Care we provide at VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Nebraska-Western Iowa caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

What are Caregiver Support Teams?

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Nebraska-Western Iowa region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

Other resources

  • Different conditions and diagnoses require different care. The VA Caregiver Support Program offers specific training, educational resources, and tools to help you succeed.

  • The National Resource Directory highlights programs for service members and Veterans across the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, other U.S. Government agencies, and associated organizations.

Last updated: 