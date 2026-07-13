Caregiver support
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Caregiver Support Program (CSP) offers clinical services to caregivers of eligible and covered Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system. The program’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our Nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services.
Connect with a support coordinator
Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC)
Heather Myers, PCAFC Coordinator
Program of General Caregiver Support Services (PGCSS)
Lori Jones, PCAFC Coordinator
You can reach your coordinators by calling
VA Caregiver Resource Website: http://www.caregiver.va.gov
VA Caregiver Support Line (Toll-Free): 1-
Veterans’ Crisis Line - 988, press 1 if a Veteran
Care we provide at VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Nebraska-Western Iowa caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
What are Caregiver Support Teams?
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Nebraska-Western Iowa region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274