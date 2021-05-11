 Skip to Content
Homeless Veteran care

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.

Connect with a care coordinator

 

Kerry Miller Loos

Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Coordinator

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care

Phone: 402-489-3802, ext.

Email: Kerry.Millerloos@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Nebraska-Western Iowa homeless services care coordinator to get help with: 

  • Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Treatment for addiction and depression
  • Health and dental care
