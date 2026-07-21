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Homeless Veteran care

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.

Connect with a care coordinator

Nicole Schneider at  

 

Care we provide at VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Nebraska-Western Iowa homeless services care coordinator to get help with: 

  • Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Treatment for addiction and depression
  • Health and dental care

Other resources

  • Learn about VA's commitment to ending homelessness among Veterans nationwide and how to get involved.

  • VA Nebraska-Western Iowa is a center for excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Find out how to get support for substance use problems through VA.

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