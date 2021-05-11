Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Patient Advocate-Omaha
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care
Phone: 402-995-3477
Patient Advocate-Grand Island
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care
Phone: 308-382-3660, ext. 2132
Patient Advocate
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care
Phone: 402-995-3218
Patient Advocate-Lincoln
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care
Phone: 402-489-3802, ext. 7933
Care we provide at VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights