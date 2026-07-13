Patient Advocates

Our Patient Advocate program seeks to give you and your family the security of knowing someone is available to focus on your concerns and rights as a patient in the VA health care system.



If you, or a Veteran you care for, has not been able to resolve important issues related to the VA through other means, please contact one of our highly skilled Patient Advocates who will be happy to help with your concern in a timely manner.



Alternatively, you may contact us through Ask VA (AVA) https://ask.va.gov/



ADDITIONAL CONTACTS

Service Level Patient Advocates also have been designated for departments and work areas to answer questions and resolve concerns. To find the name of the Service Level Patient Advocate in the area you need help, please ask any employee for the Service Level Patient Advocate in their department.

Patient Feedback Tools

We have a number of feedback tools for you to provide information about your care and your patient experience. Please take the time to participate in and use these feedback tools. We take your feedback seriously and utilize it to continuously strive to improve our service to Veterans. Our goal is to provide compassionate, high quality care, ensuring an extraordinary patient care experience for you and your family.

Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients

After your visit, you may receive a confidential questionnaire in the mail asking you about your most recent outpatient or inpatient treatment and patient experience at our VA facility.

Please use the survey to let us know of any concerns, complaints, or questions you have about your care, so we can resolve them. You are welcome to include compliments about what we are doing right to improve your patient experience for you and your family.