Returning service member care
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Post 911 Transition Patient Advocate
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care
Phone: 402-999-8512
Email: jody.ring@va.gov
Post 911 TCM Coordinator
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care
Phone: 402-999-8515
Email: heather.bojanski@va.gov
Post 911 TCM Administrative Officer/ VISN POC NWIHCS
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care
Phone: 402-480-1801
Email: lori.wardlow@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Centers in Nebraska-Western Iowa provide counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.