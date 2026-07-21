Skip to Content

Returning service member care

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.

Connect with a care coordinator

Amy Teper

Post 911 Transition Patient Advocate

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System

Phone:

Email: amy.teper@va.gov

Heather Bojanski

Post 9/11 Military2VA Coordinator

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System

Phone:

Email: heather.bojanski@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care

We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:

  • Polytrauma care
  • Rehabilitation
  • Mental health care
  • Counseling
  • Family benefits counseling
  • Referral assistance

Vet Centers

Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Centers in Nebraska-Western Iowa provide counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.

Other resources

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Nebraska-Western Iowa and how they can help.

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

Last updated: 