 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

.

Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran in crisis or you're concerned about a Veteran in crisis, VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with a care coordinator

Hagen Jennifer

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care

Phone: 402-489-3802, ext. 6618

Email: VHASPCNE-636OMASuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Nebraska-Western Iowa

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks
Last updated: