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Campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Directions

To the Grand Island VA Medical Center (Grand Island, NE)

The Grand Island VA Medical Center includes a Community Living Center, Residential Substance Abuse Unit and a Community-Based Outpatient Clinic. 

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Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:
Grand Island VA Medical Center
2201 North Broadwell Avenue
Grand Island, NE 68803-2153
Intersection:
N. Broadwell Ave. and W. Capital Ave.
Coordinates: 40°56'32.59"N 98°21'31.73"W

Last updated: 