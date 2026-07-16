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Omaha VA Clinic

Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC) CRRCs provide Veterans who are homeless and at risk of homelessness with one-stop access to community-based, multiagency services to promote permanent housing, health and mental health care, career development and access to VA and non-VA benefits.

Location and contact information

Address

825 Dorcas Street, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC), Suite 200
Omaha, NE 68108-1160

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
CRRC

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Omaha VA Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building. 

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transit services

Nebraska Public Transit

Local Transit

Other services

Paratransit service (p.r.n. Health Service): Coming Soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care

Get updates from VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care

Last updated: 