Campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
To the Omaha VA Medical Center (Omaha, NE)
The Omaha VA Medical Center campus includes the Ambulatory Care Center (ACC), which is a three-Story, 157,000-square foot outpatient expansion to the campus, representing the largest addition in the history of the facility. Driving directions are Coming Soon!
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Omaha VA Medical Center
4101 Woolworth Avenue
Omaha, NE 68105-1850
Intersection:
Woolworth Street and 42nd Street
Coordinates: 41°14'42.46"N 95°58'30.93"W