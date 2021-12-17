PRESS RELEASE

Omaha , NE — EAGAN, Minn. — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Eileen Kingston, DNP, RN, MPA, as the new Director of the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Effective December 19, 2021.

U.S. Deparment of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Health Administration, VA Midwest Health Care Network (VISN 23)

Dr. Eileen Kingston Appointed to Serve as Director of VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System

“Dr. Kingston has sound leadership qualities and proven experience,” said Mr. Robert McDivitt, VA Midwest Health Care Network Director. “I am certain she will be an asset to our VISN, our employees and volunteers, our health care partners, the community, and importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve.”

Dr. Kingston has been with the Department of Veterans Affairs for over 24 years. She currently serves as the Acting Executive Director of the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System.

Dr. Kingston holds a Bachelor of Nursing Degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Nebraska, and a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System (HCS) serves an estimated Veteran population of 161,000 in 101 counties in Nebraska, Western Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. The Omaha VA Medical Center is a tertiary facility that provides inpatient and outpatient health care through comprehensive primary care, medicine, surgery, psychiatry, physical medicine and rehabilitation, neurology, oncology, gynecology, dentistry, and geriatrics. The Grand Island VA Medical Center provides outpatient primary, specialty, and mental health care, pharmacy, radiology, prosthetics, and laboratory services, as well as a residential substance abuse program. Community programs include home-based primary care, caregiver support, and home telehealth. A pain clinic, polytrauma clinic, audiology, ophthalmology, and dental clinics also are included in the list of outpatient services.

The VA Midwest Health Care Network, also known as Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 23, is one of 18 Health Care Systems in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Veterans Health Administration. The Network serves more than 440,000 enrolled Veterans residing in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and portions of Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Health care services are delivered through an integrated system of 9 hospitals, 63 community-based outpatient clinics, 8 community living centers and 4 domiciliary residential rehabilitation treatment programs. The Network employs over 15,000 full-time employees and has an annual operating budget in excess of $3.8 billion.