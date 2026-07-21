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Operating status

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

  • Normal services and hours

  • Facility notice

    Grand Island VA Medical Center does not have an Emergency Room or Urgent Care. This facility has outpatient services Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. If you need emergency care, please visit a community emergency room.

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1

24-hour nurse: 800-451-5796 Evenings (after 4 pm), Weekends and Holiday
Monday-Friday (Daytime) -Call your primary care clinic nurse

Change your appointment:

National Veterans helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 402-346-8800 or 800-451-5796

Pharmacy refill: 855-560-1722

Staff locator: 402-346-8800 or 800-451-5796

Telephone care: 866-687-7382 Evenings (after 4 pm), Weekends and Holiday
Monday-Friday (Daytime) -Call your primary care clinic nurse