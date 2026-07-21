Operating status
Facility operating statuses
Facility notice
Grand Island VA Medical Center does not have an Emergency Room or Urgent Care. This facility has outpatient services Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. If you need emergency care, please visit a community emergency room.
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1
24-hour nurse: 800-451-5796 Evenings (after 4 pm), Weekends and Holiday
Monday-Friday (Daytime) -Call your primary care clinic nurse
Change your appointment:
- Omaha VA Medical Center: 402-346-8800 or 800-451-5796, select 2
- Bellevue VA Clinic: 402-591-4500
- Grand Island VA Medical Center: 308-382-3660 or 866-580-1810, select 2
- Holdrege VA Clinic: 308-995-3760
- Lincoln VA Clinic: 402-489-3802 or 866-851-6052, select 2
- Norfolk VA Clinic: 402-370-4570
- North Platte VA Clinic: 866-580-1810, select 0
- Shenandoah VA Clinic: 712-246-0092
National Veterans helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: 402-346-8800 or 800-451-5796
Pharmacy refill: 855-560-1722
Staff locator: 402-346-8800 or 800-451-5796
Telephone care: 866-687-7382 Evenings (after 4 pm), Weekends and Holiday
Monday-Friday (Daytime) -Call your primary care clinic nurse