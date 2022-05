VA Offers Express Care for non-emergency conditions that require immediate care and not life-threatening.



» Telehealth Capability

» After Hours Care

» No Appointment Necessary

» Get the Care You Need, Fast

» Sick Call



Express Care Services may include:

• Animal Bite

• Bronchitis

• Bladder Infection

• Cold/cough

• Chronic back pain

• Ear infection

• Ear wax removal

• Immunizations updates

• Influenza

• Dental pain

• Headache/migraine

• Mild strains and sprains

• Minor eye irritation

• Minor skin irritation

• Non-traumatic back pain

• Seasonal allergies

• Sexual transmitted infection/STD

• Sinus infection

• Strep throat



Hours:

MONDAY-FRIDAY

1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.



Telehealth hours:

Tuesdays - Friday

1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Contact our Omaha VAMC Express Care at: 402-995-6494

Lincoln Express Care

Hours: Monday-Friday 3-7p.m.

Contact our Lincoln CBOC Express Care at:402-486-7901