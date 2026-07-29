Grand Island Veterans Affairs Local Veteran Creative Arts Competition

The Local Competition

Veterans enrolled at a central or western Nebraska VA clinic through the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System are invited to participate in the annual Grand Island Veterans Affairs Veteran Creative Arts Competition. Art Division categories include, but aren’t limited to, oil painting, photography, watercolor, pyrography, quilting, leather & metal work, etc. Creative Writing Division categories include, but aren’t limited to poetry, short story, essay, military combat experience, etc.

Veterans may submit entries in up to three categories in the Art Division and three categories in the Creative Writing Division. All submissions must meet the category requirements listed in each entry packet. All entries are judged by volunteer artists, authors and instructors who are local to the Grand Island community.

In preparation for exciting changes beginning in 2027, a National Veteran’s Creative Arts Competition will NOT be held in 2026. Beginning in 2027, NVCAF will no longer require Veterans to submit their entries through their local VA facility before being sent to the national level. Instead, Veterans are encouraged to submit entries to the NVCAF on their own, regardless of their participation in a local competition.

Additional instructions and information may be found on the official NVCAF webpage: https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/

2027 NVCAF Entry window – February 1st – March 15th 2027

National Veteran’s Creative Arts Festival: November 2027

All submissions and entry forms are due Friday, July 31, 2026.

Please return a completed entry form for each submission, signed consent, and competition entry to:

Grand Island VA Hospital, Main Building, Volunteer Desk at the Southeast entrance.

2201 N. Broadwell Ave., Grand Island, NE 68803

For questions, please contact the Grand Island VA Creative Arts Committee Co-Chair, Gina Woods.

Email: gina.woods3@va.gov

For competition entry forms, consents, categories, rules, and regulations, please download the appropriate Art Division entry packet or Creative Writing Division entry packet. (packet links below)

For questions, please contact the Grand Island VA Creative Arts Committee Co-Chair, Gina woods.

email: gina.woods@va.gov