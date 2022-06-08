The Local Competition

Veterans enrolled at a central or western Nebraska VA clinic through VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System are invited to participate in the Grand Island Veterans Affairs Local Veteran Creative Arts Competition annually. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. There are also categories in creative writing which include poetry, personal essays, short stories, and scripts and include a special category for written work related to military experience. Veterans may submit entries in up to three art categories and one group category in the art division and three creative writing categories. All submissions must meet the category requirements listed in each entry packet. Artwork and Creative Writing entries are judged by volunteer artists, authors, and instructors who are local to our community.

The top three finalists in each Art and Creative Writing category will be submitted to the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition for judging. The National Veterans Creative Arts Competition judging phase occurs between October and November each year. Winners of the National Competition will be notified in early January 2023. All gold medal winners from the National Competition are invited to participate in the Annual National Veterans Creative Arts Festival hosted the following Spring by a different VA location across the country each year. All other national participants will be mailed detailed artwork pickup instructions.

Please return a completed entry form for each submission, signed consents and competition entry to:

Alicia Wicht

Whole Health – Building 6

2201 N. Broadwell Ave

Grand Island NE 68803

Phone: 308-395-3404

Email: alicia.wicht@va.gov

For competition entry forms, consents, categories, rules, and regulations, please download the appropriate Art Division entry packet or Creative Writing Division entry packet. (packet links below)

For questions, please contact the Grand Island VA Creative Arts Committee Chair,

Alicia Wicht at 308-395-3404 or e-mail alicia.wicht@va.gov.