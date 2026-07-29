Grand Island Veterans Affairs Local Veteran Creative Arts Competition
Grand Island Veterans Affairs Veterans Creative Arts Competition 2026 Grand Island Veterans Creative Arts Competition submissions & entry forms have been extended for one week. New deadline is Friday August 7, 2026. (forms and brochure linked below) All entries will be displayed at the Nebraska State Fair August 28th – September 7th.
The Local Competition
Veterans enrolled at a central or western Nebraska VA clinic through the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System are invited to participate in the annual Grand Island Veterans Affairs Veteran Creative Arts Competition. Art Division categories include, but aren’t limited to, oil painting, photography, watercolor, pyrography, quilting, leather & metal work, etc. Creative Writing Division categories include, but aren’t limited to poetry, short story, essay, military combat experience, etc.
Veterans may submit entries in up to three categories in the Art Division and three categories in the Creative Writing Division. All submissions must meet the category requirements listed in each entry packet. All entries are judged by volunteer artists, authors and instructors who are local to the Grand Island community.
In preparation for exciting changes beginning in 2027, a National Veteran’s Creative Arts Competition will NOT be held in 2026. Beginning in 2027, NVCAF will no longer require Veterans to submit their entries through their local VA facility before being sent to the national level. Instead, Veterans are encouraged to submit entries to the NVCAF on their own, regardless of their participation in a local competition.
Additional instructions and information may be found on the official NVCAF webpage: https://department.va.gov/veteran-sports/national-veterans-creative-arts-festival/
- 2027 NVCAF Entry window – February 1st – March 15th 2027
- National Veteran’s Creative Arts Festival: November 2027
All submissions and entry forms are due Friday, July 31, 2026.
Please return a completed entry form for each submission, signed consent, and competition entry to:
Grand Island VA Hospital, Main Building, Volunteer Desk at the Southeast entrance.
2201 N. Broadwell Ave., Grand Island, NE 68803
For questions, please contact the Grand Island VA Creative Arts Committee Co-Chair, Gina Woods.
Email: gina.woods3@va.gov
For competition entry forms, consents, categories, rules, and regulations, please download the appropriate Art Division entry packet or Creative Writing Division entry packet. (packet links below)
For questions, please contact the Grand Island VA Creative Arts Committee Co-Chair, Gina woods.
email: gina.woods@va.gov
Artwork Pick Up
Detailed instructions on when and where entries will be available for pick up from the Grand Island VA will be emailed to each participant after the conclusion of the state fair. Participants must pick up entries during the day, and time provided unless other arrangements have been made with the GIVA Creative Arts Committee Chair in advance.