The Omaha Fisher House features 16 fully-furnished suites and serves as a “home away from home” for the families of Veterans or military service members receiving treatment at the Omaha VA Medical Center. The facility also features a large kitchen and dining area, an elevator and a full laundry. There is no cost to stay and there is no financial eligibility required.

The Fisher House program, established in 1990 by Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher, provides free temporary accommodations at no cost, for family members of hospitalized Veterans and active duty military personnel. Fisher House Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life for our men and women in uniform, Veterans, and their families and caregivers. For more information on the Fisher House Foundation, please visit FisherHouse.org.

What are the criteria to stay at the Fisher House?

Permanent address of guest must be more than 50 miles from the Omaha campus.

VA providing service or authorized by Care in the Community.

Guest must be capable of self-care and be independent in activities of daily living.

Guest must be actively involved in Veteran’s daily treatment plan and provide ongoing support during episode of care.

1 room per family/Veteran with max of 2 occupants (temporary restriction due to COVID-19 – standard occupancy is 4 occupants).

All requests will require a length of stay recommendation from the treatment team.

Guests under the age of 18 are permitted on a limited basis due to COVID-19.

Click here to access a virtual tour of the house!