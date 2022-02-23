Omaha Fisher House
The Omaha Fisher House features 16 fully-furnished suites and serves as a “home away from home” for the families of Veterans or military service members receiving treatment at the Omaha VA Medical Center. The facility also features a large kitchen and dining area, an elevator and a full laundry. There is no cost to stay and there is no financial eligibility required.
The Fisher House program, established in 1990 by Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher, provides free temporary accommodations at no cost, for family members of hospitalized Veterans and active duty military personnel. Fisher House Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life for our men and women in uniform, Veterans, and their families and caregivers. For more information on the Fisher House Foundation, please visit FisherHouse.org.
What are the criteria to stay at the Fisher House?
- Permanent address of guest must be more than 50 miles from the Omaha campus.
- VA providing service or authorized by Care in the Community.
- Guest must be capable of self-care and be independent in activities of daily living.
- Guest must be actively involved in Veteran’s daily treatment plan and provide ongoing support during episode of care.
- 1 room per family/Veteran with max of 2 occupants (temporary restriction due to COVID-19 – standard occupancy is 4 occupants).
- All requests will require a length of stay recommendation from the treatment team.
- Guests under the age of 18 are permitted on a limited basis due to COVID-19.
Get involved!
For any questions regarding donations or how to get involved please contact:
Colleen Vonderhaar
Fisher House Manager
402-930-7116
The Omaha Fisher House Program can be reached via email at OmahaFisherHouse@va.gov.
The Omaha Fisher House "wish lists" can be found at the following links:
- Amazon wish list
- Target wish list
A printer friendly version of our current needs can be accessed here.
Our greatest needs at this time are:
- Individually wrapped snack items
- Disposable coffee cups with lids
- Bottled water
- Visa and Hy Vee Gift Cards (these are used to purchase weekly groceries for the guests)
At this time, we are not in need of hand made blankets, children's books, or individual shampoos/soaps.
Donations to Fisher House can be made online by visiting this link.
Monetary donations can be sent to:
Omaha VA Medical Center
4101 Woolworth Avenue
Attn: Fisher House
Omaha, NE 68105
Checks can be made out to "Omaha Fisher House", with "1604" in the memo line.
Hardy Helpings Meal Program
The Hardy Helpings meal program is a way individuals or groups can support families by providing a warm evening meal without ever leaving their own. You can coordinate with a local restaurant/catering service of your choice and have it delivered to the house on the date you have coordinated with Fisher House. Click here for more information!
Due to the current situation related to COVID-19, in-house volunteer opportunities will be made available in the near future.