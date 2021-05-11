B. Don Burman

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Burman was the Director, Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center & Clinics (SORCC) in White River, Oregon, from February 2013 to March 2015. He led the 600-bed, free-standing rehabilitation hospital in delivering specialty services that included Ear, Nose and Throat; Radiology; Optometry; Sleep; Audiology and Dentistry. During his tenure, he increased unique patient growth from .06 to 9.1 percent. Prior to this appointment, he was the Director of the Heartland Surgical Specialty Hospital, a private-sector facility in Overland Park, Kansas from May 2009 to February 2013. During his tenure, he acquired one spine and orthopedic practice, one primary care practice and assumed the management of one ambulatory surgery center. He also reduced operating expenses by 15 percent, saving the institution approximately $2 million, and negotiated the real estate purchase options for future acquisition of land for buildings surrounding the hospital. Under his leadership, Heartland was recognized by Press Ganey as a leader in patient satisfaction for three years, recognized by Women Preferred as a facility of distinction, and recognized by the Becker group as one of the top-50 hospitals in the country. Mr. Burman served in the U.S. Air Force. He has a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration from Trinity University in Texas, and a Master’s of Health Administration from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri.