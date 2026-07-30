B. Don Burman

She joined the VA in 2003 and prior to this appointment she served as the VA NWIHCS, Business Office Manager. Prior to her VA career she worked in the private healthcare sector.

Since joining the VA she has served in numerous other leadership roles including the VISN 23 Business Office manager and detailed as the Sioux Falls Business Office manager.

Jenny has a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership, Bachelors of Science in Health Information Management and credentialed as a Registered Health Information Administrator (RHIA) through the American Health Information Management Association.