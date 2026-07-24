David Williams MD, MBA
Chief of Staff
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care
Phone:
Dr. David Williams was appointed the Chief of Staff for VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System in September 2016.
Dr. Williams has been the Chief of Staff for the Nebraska-Western Iowa VA healthcare system for 10 years. Prior to coming to VA, Dr. Williams served 24 years in the Air Force as a neurologist and physician leader. This experience included serving multiple command tours, as facility Chief of Staff, and as an Advisor to the Air Force Surgeon General as Chief, Quality and Patient Safety for the Air Force Medical Service and its 74 facilities worldwide. Dr. Williams is Board Certified as a Neurologist and is a Certified Physician Executive.