David Williams,

Dr. Williams has been the Chief of Staff for the Nebraska-Western Iowa VA healthcare system for 10 years. Prior to coming to VA, Dr. Williams served 24 years in the Air Force as a neurologist and physician leader. This experience included serving multiple command tours, as facility Chief of Staff, and as an Advisor to the Air Force Surgeon General as Chief, Quality and Patient Safety for the Air Force Medical Service and its 74 facilities worldwide. Dr. Williams is Board Certified as a Neurologist and is a Certified Physician Executive.