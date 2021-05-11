David Williams,

Dr. Williams is a clinical neurologist and has served in a variety of leadership positions in the U.S. Air Force. He has 22 years of experience as a clinician and physician executive at increasingly large and complex health care organizations. This experience includes, serving four times as Chief of Staff and/or Chief Medical Officer (Chief of Staff equivalent) for a total of 10 years, and twice as Senior Advisor to the Air Force Surgeon General as Chief, Quality and Patient Safety for a worldwide healthcare system. Dr. Williams is Board Certified with the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.