Eileen Kingston

Prior to her VA tenure, she served in private and government healthcare systems focusing on medical /utilization management in nursing and patient care services. She also directed utilization management activities and medical surgical nursing in the insurance industry. Ms. Kingston has a Masters of Public Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and a Bachelor’s of Nursing Degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, She is certified in nursing administration by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She has served on various VA committees including Chair, VA National Nurse Executive Council Nursing Workforce Workgroup and VISN 23 Nurse Executive Representative to VA National Nurse Executive Council. She serves on the VISN 23 Workforce Development Council. She also serves as nurse executive for the VISN 23 Surgical Specialty Care Line. She served as a member of former-Secretary Principi’s National VA Nursing Commission. Professional affiliations and community activities include membership in the American Organization of Nurse Executives, Nebraska Organization of Nurse Executives and American Health Care Executives. She has served as president of the Nebraska Organization of Nurse Executive Dist 1 (2000-2001), chaired the Membership Committee/Nebraska Organization of Nurse Executives, and the Education Committee/Nebraska Organization of Nurse Executives.