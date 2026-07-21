Eileen Kingston

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, a master’s in Public Administration from the University of Nebraska, and a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from University of Nebraska Medical Center. Dr. Kingston has served on various VA committees including the National Whole Health Project Team, VA National Nurse Executive Council Nursing Workforce Workgroup, VISN 23 Nurse Executive Representative to the VA National Nurse Executive Council, Patient Flow Collaborative, and VA National Commission on Nursing. Recently she has led the Whole Health Wellness initiative within the VA Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System and co-chairs the VISN 23 Whole Health Subcommittee of the Health Care Delivery Committee. She has also served on past assignments as the Interim Director for the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville Kentucky and the VA Nebraska Western Iowa Healthcare System.