Work with us
At the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Healthcare System, you can make a difference in the lives of our Veterans while you pursue your career or volunteer your time.
Jobs and careers
We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at the Omaha VA Medical Center and elsewhere in the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Healthcare System, and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.
Internships, residencies, and fellowships
Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.
Visit our internships and fellowships page
Volunteer or donate
We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.
Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved
Doing business with Nebraska-Western Iowa health care
If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care, please call Human Resources at 402-995-4947. Learn more about Veterans Integrated Service Network 23 (VISN 23) to get a better sense of who we serve and what we need.