Nursing internships and VALOR program

VALOR Program

The VALOR (Veterans Affairs Learning Opportunities Residency) Program is an honors program for select nursing students who have completed the junior year of a BSN program. VALOR provides a structured clinical experience with a BSN-prepared preceptor and educational course work in a clinical setting.

The program starts with a ten-week (full-time) concentrated experience during the summer and an optional part-time experience during the senior year. During this program you will work side-by-side with an experienced RN providing care for the Veteran. You will gain experiences in Medical/Surgical in-patient unit, Emergency Rooms, Operation Rooms, Intensive Care Unit, and Mental Health Unit fostering care for the veterans. The experiences enhance your understanding of medical care before senior nursing classes.

After the summer rotation your priority is to do well in the nursing program. We supplement the training by transitioning you into an interim Student Nurse Technician (SNT) position. You gain your best idea of interest in nursing. We match your request for you senior preceptee position as closely as possible to meet your college requirement.

We are currently accepting applications for VALOR through March 15. If interested contact the VALOR Program Manager/Coordinator, Robert Laws or Nurse Recruiter, Jodi Miller. All required documents will be sent to the Nurse Recruiter.

Robert Laws, MSN, RN (Air Force Veteran)

Nursing Education Department-VALOR program manager/coordinator

4101 Woolworth Avenue

Omaha, Ne 68105

402-995-5245 Robert.Laws@va.gov

Jodi Miller, BSN, RN

Nurse Recruiter

VA Medical Center

4101 Woolworth Avenue

Omaha, Ne 68105

402-995-4098 Jodi.Miller3@va.gov