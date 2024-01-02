Student / Health Professions Trainee Onboarding Process

The entire AY25 Student Paperwork packet is fillable, and data can be saved. Paperwork must be returned to your VA POC 60 days prior to your anticipated start date. Failing to do so can impact your time here and prevent you from completing your rotation.

VA Forms – When filling out your VA forms, the Instructions for Completing VA Onboarding Paperwork (link below) must be followed carefully to ensure your paperwork is accepted and not returned for correction:

The following four documents are required elements of your AY25 Student onboarding packet paperwork.

Link below includes the following four documents:

Student WOC letter

HPT Data Collection form (2850-D)

Declaration of Federal Employment (OF 306)

Appointment Affidavit (SF-61)

Please email your completed paperwork to your Omaha VA Service Line Point of Contact.