Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Healthcare System. You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you serve America’s Veterans.
Apply for a job at the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
VISN 23 is hiring
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Healthcare System’s expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a physician or nursing professional interested in working for the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Healthcare System, contact our Human Resources office at 402-995-4947.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in the Omaha, Nebraska area.
Contact us
Omaha VA Medical Center
Human Resources Management Services
Building 5
4101 Woolworth Avenue
Omaha, NE 68105
Map of Omaha VA Medical Center campus
Phone: 402-995-4947
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Nursing careers
Being a VA nurse is the best way to serve those who have served all of us. It is a mission-driven calling to be able to utilize our strengths and talents as clinicians in a capacity that gives back to a patient population that is most deserving of care.