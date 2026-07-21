Volunteer or donate

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's heroes. Volunteers provide many essential functions throughout the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System, Community Based Outpatient Clinics, Omaha National Cemetery, and Vet Centers to help improve our Veterans’ experience. Donations help us provide for our homeless veterans and ensure that our patients have a comfortable experience in our facilities.



Volunteering

Volunteers provide many important functions in the outpatient clinics and throughout the Medical Center to help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. With the help of our generous volunteers, we are able to make each veteran’s visit to our facilities as pleasant and easy as possible. Prospective volunteers can choose from our many assignments such as:

DAV Drivers

Campus Shuttle/Golf Cart Drivers

Landscaping

Recreation Volunteers: Activity Cart, Coffee Cart, Cookie Baking, Book Cart

Red Coat Ambassadors

Compassionate Contact Corps

Waiting Room Attendants

And many more!

Volunteers perform a variety of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments. Do you have a specific talent or opportunity you think could benefit our veterans? Contact the Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) offices at the Omaha, Grand Island, or Lincoln facilities. Contact information is listed at the bottom of this webpage. We will be happy to receive your application or discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America's Veterans.



Requirements:

- Commit to volunteering a minimum of 6 months and 50 hours.

- Pass a fingerprint/background investigation.

- Present covid vaccination card.

- Obtain a flu shot.

- Flu shots are provided free of charge to volunteers.

- Blood draw to screen for exposure to tuberculosis.



Don't see a volunteer opportunity that interests you? Contact the Voluntary Service Offices at the Omaha, Grand Island, or Lincoln facilities. Contact information is listed on the right-hand of this webpage. We will be happy to receive your application or discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America's Veterans.





Red Coat Ambassador Program

A "First Impression" means to provide assistance with navigation, information, and a culture of care to our Veterans, families, and visitors.

Red Coat Ambassadors provide veterans and visitors a standardized experience no matter what VA facility they are entering. Red Coats greet, escort, and provide way finding for veterans, visitors, and caregivers. At the Omaha VA, Red Coats staff our two Information Desks Monday-Friday 8am-4pm. Veterans with mobility issues particularly rely on these volunteers to help them get to their appointments around the facility. This crucial volunteer position is in high demand.

If you are interested in learning more, or becoming a Red Coat Ambassador at our facility, contact one of our staff members below.



Online New Volunteer Orientation



New volunteers have the option to complete part of their orientation online. Follow the steps below to initiate the volunteer process.



Step One: Contact CDCE at the location you want to volunteer at to set up an interview time:



Omaha CDCE: Main Office 402-995-3283

Lincoln: Ty Andrews 402-486-7938

Grand Island: Jody Johnson 308-389-5146



Please do not to move on to the next step until you have spoken to a CDCE representative at your local VA office.



Step Two: Complete the Volunteer Application, Form 10-7055 m (link below). Print and sign completed form. Youth volunteers must have parental consent signed on page 2.



Step Three: Review the Volunteer Handbook (link below). You will use this handbook to complete step Four. Print and sign the last page.



Step Four: Complete the Volunteer Handbook Online Knowledge Quiz (link below). Print and sign the completed quiz.



Step Five: Print and sign the Statement of Commitment and Understanding (link below).

Step Six: Print and sign the Acknowledgment Volunteer Handbook Form (link below).

Step Seven: Bring all completed documents to your appointment with CDCE staff. During your meeting, we will initiate a background investigation, a blood draw to screen for exposure to tuberculosis, a flu shot (if applicable), a hospital tour, and meet with or schedule a time to meet with your assigned supervisor.



Items to bring to your appointment:

Driver’s license or State Identification Card Volunteer Application, Form 10-7055 Last page of the Volunteer Handbook Knowledge Quiz Statement of Commitment and Understanding Proof of Flu & Covid Vaccination CDCE Integrity and Compliance Awareness for Volunteers



Volunteer Transportation Drivers (VTN) must complete New Driver Orientation in person. Contact your local CDCE office or, if driving for a county, contact your County Veteran Service Officer to initiate this process.



Donations

Donations are critical to the support of our veterans. Some of our annual events are hosted solely off the generosity of our donors, such as our Homelessness Stand Down and our Spring/Fall Baby Showers.

Cash donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our Veteran patients, including:

- Refreshment supplies

- Homeless Veterans Program

- Recreational Activities

- Fisher House

- Papillion Community Living Center (CLC)

Non-cash contributions are used to make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Items which are accepted include:

- Magazines (less than 60 days old) and Books

- Non-perishable food items

- New clothing



Donations can only be accepted by Center for Development & Civic Engagement staff, or on the CDCE Website. To make a cash or non-cash contribution or if you have any questions about donating, please contact the CDCE staff at the Omaha, Lincoln, or Grand Island VA facilities.

Contact:

Omaha CDCE – Main Office

Room B803

or VHAOMAcdce@va.gov

Lincoln CDCE – Ty Andrews

Room 002

402-486-7938 or Ty.Andrews@va.gov

Grand Island CDCE – Jody Johnson

Room C204A

or Jody.Johnson2@va.gov