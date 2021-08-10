VA New Jersey health care

 Skip to Content
At VA New Jersey Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

East Orange VA Medical Center

385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ 07018-1023
Main phone: 973-676-1000
Mental health clinic: 973-676-1000 x1421
Lyons VA Medical Center

151 Knollcroft Road
Lyons, NJ 07939-5001
Main phone: 908-647-0180
Mental health clinic: 973-676-1000 x1421
Quarterly VSO and Congressional Town Hall

Quarterly Update call for VSOs and Congressional staffers

Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST
