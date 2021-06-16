About VA New Jersey Healthcare System

The VA New Jersey Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 11 locations in New Jersey. Facilities include our hospitals in East Orange and Lyons, and 9 community-based outpatient clinics in Brick, Hackensack, Hamilton, Jersey City, Morristown, Paterson, Piscataway, Sussex, and Tinton Falls. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA New Jersey health services page.

The VA New Jersey Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the New York/New Jersey VA Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 2 (VISN 2), which includes medical centers and clinics in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Learn more about VISN 2

Research and development

The VA New Jersey Healthcare System has an active accredited research program. We were the first VA research program awarded full accreditation from the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs, and we remain one of fewer than 20 facilities with an accredited Human Research Program.

The VA New Jersey Healthcare System has more than 200 research programs. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Infectious disease

Hypertension

Diabetes

Schizophrenia

Blood disorders (hematology)

Surgery

Oncology

PTSD and Suicide

Teaching and learning

East Orange VA Medical Center and Lyons VA Medical Center are general medicine and surgery teaching hospitals that provide a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

We have active affiliations with Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Saint Joseph’s University Hospital, Hoboken University Hospital, and Seton Hall School of Health and Medical Services. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

We publish a newsletter, Stars and Stripes Veterans News, that is written by combat Veterans.

Our East Orange VA Medical Center maintains one of two new research centers studying how to care for active-duty patients and Veterans with war-related illnesses.

Several of our programs, including Diabetes Education, Pulmonary Rehabilitation, Prosthetics, and Homeless Outreach, have been recognized by VA and the health care community.

Accreditation

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs

The Joint Commission

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

College of American Pathologists

American College of Surgeon, Commission on Cancer

Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Care Animals

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Coming Soon!

Newsletters

Coming Soon!