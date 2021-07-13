Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA New Jersey health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 12 locations in New Jersey. Facilities include our hospitals in East Orange and Lyons, and 10 community-based outpatient clinics in Brick, Hackensack, Hamilton, Jersey City, Morristown, Newark, Paterson, Piscataway, Sussex, and Tinton Falls.