Mission and vision
VA New Jersey Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA New Jersey health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 12 locations in New Jersey. Facilities include our hospitals in East Orange and Lyons, and 10 community-based outpatient clinics in Brick, Hackensack, Hamilton, Jersey City, Morristown, Newark, Paterson, Piscataway, Sussex, and Tinton Falls.