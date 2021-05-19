Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

East Orange VA Medical Center

For schedules and service locations, please call 973-676-1000, ext. 1305.

Lyons VA Medical Center

For schedules and service locations, please call 908-647-0180, ext. 6741.

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

East Orange VA Medical Center: 973-676-1000, ext. 1305.

973-676-1000, ext. 1305. Lyons VA Medical Center: 908-647-0180, ext. 6741.

Interfaith Chapels

East Orange VA Medical Center

Third floor

Map of East Orange campus

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET

Lyons VA Medical Center

Buildings 7 and 143

Map of Lyons campus

Hours: Coming soon!