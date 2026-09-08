Contact us

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Find phone numbers and contact information at VA New Jersey Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA New Jersey health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA New Jersey health care.

Mailing addresses

East Orange VA Medical Center
385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ 07018

Lyons VA Medical Center
151 Knollcroft Road
Lyons, NJ 07939

Main phone numbers

  • East Orange VA Medical Center:  973-676-1000 dialing prefix - 20
  • Lyons VA Medical Center:  908-647-0180 dialing prefix - 21

To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711

A

Admissions

973-676-1000, ext. 20-1310

Anesthesiology

973-676-1000, ext. 20-1328

Appointments

East Orange

800-315-7909, option. 3

Lyons

855-301-3490, option. 3

Brick

855-672-1982, option. 3

 

Audiology & Speech Pathology

B

C

COVID-19 Vaccines

 973-676-1000

Caregiver Support Coordinator

East Orange

973-676-1000, ext. 20-3085

Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention

973-676-1000

Chaplain Services

908-647-0180, ext. 21-6741

Community Care

Authorizations and Referrals

973-676-1000, ext. 20-3466

Billing Inquiries

973-395-7238

Scheduling

973-676-1000, ext. 20-2052

Community Living Center

Lyons

908-647-0180, ext. 21-4970

Compensation and Pension

973-676-1000

Compliance

973-676-1000, ext. 20-3379

Comprehensive Cancer Center 

973-676-1000, ext. 20-1844, or ext. 20-1968

 

 

D-E

H

Hematology/Oncology

East Orange

973-676-1000

Help Line

800-877-6976

Home Based Primary Care

Lyons

908-647-0180, ext. 21-4573

Homeless Veterans Program

Lyons

908-647-0180, ext. 21-6642

Hospice Care

East Orange

973-676-1000, ext. 20-3567

Lyons

908-647-0180, ext. 21-4104

Human Resources

908-340-5967

I

Infection Control

973-676-1000, ext. 20-4809

Intimate Partner Violence Program

973-666-0543

Imaging Services

East Orange

973-676-1000, ext. 20-1492

L

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender, Queer/Questioning+ (LGBTQ+) Health Program

Lyons

908-647-0180, ext. 21-4160

Lil' Tykes Day Care Center

East Orange

973-676-1000, ext. 20-2578

M

Medical Foster Homes

908-647-0180, ext. 21-4333

Medicine Service

973-676-1000

Mental Health

East Orange

973-676-1000, ext. 20-1485

Lyons

908-647-0180, ext. 21-6532

Military Sexual Trauma

973-676-1000, ext. 20-1569

My HealtheVet

East Orange

973-676-1000, ext. 20-2638

My HealtheVet Help Desk

877-327-0022

N

Nuclear Medicine

East Orange

973-676-1000, ext. 20-1492

Nursing

973-676-1000

O

Optometry/Vision Care

973-395-7257

P-Q

Palliative Care

East Orange

973-676-1000, ext. 20-3567

Lyons

908-647-0180, ext. 21-4104

Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Service

973-676-1000

Patient Advocate

973-676-1000

Pharmacy

800-480-5590

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Service

973-676-1000

Podiatry

East Orange

973-676-1000, ext. 20-3980

Lyons

908-647-0180, ext. 21-4512

Police Services

Dispatch

908-604-5824

Post 9/11 M2VA (Military to VA)

973-676-1000, ext. 20-1726

Primary Care

East Orange

800-315-7909, option. 3

Lyons

855-301-3490, option. 3

Brick

855-672-1982, option. 3

Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service

East Orange

973-676-1000, ext. 20-2045

Lyons

908-647-0180, ext. 21-4605

Brick

732-206-8900, ext. 22-6086

PTSD services

908-647-0180, ext. 21-4968

Public Affairs

908-647-0180, ext. 21-4050

Quality Management

973-676-1000, ext. 20-2266

R

Radiology

East Orange

973-676-1000, ext. 20-1492

Release of Information 

East Orange

973-676-1000, ext. 20-1948

Lyons

908-647-0180, ext. 21-4554

Research

East Orange

973-676-1000

Rural Health

Lyons

908-647-0180

S

Shuttle Services

Lyons

908-647-0180, ext. 21-4580

Sleep Program

973-676-1000

Smoking Cessation

862-233-0916

Social Work

East Orange

973-676-1000, ext. 20-1464

Specialty Care

East Orange

973-676-1000

Lyons

908-647-0180

Spinal Cord Injuries System of Care

973-676-1000, ext. 20-1564

Suicide Help Line

988, option. 1

Surgery

East Orange

973-676-1000, ext. 20-1844

T

Telehealth

973-676-1000, ext. 20-2519

Traumatic Brain Injury Services

973-676-1000

V

VA Police

Dispatch

908-604-5824

VEText

973-676-1000

Veterans Canteen Service

East Orange

973-676-1000, ext. 20-1840

Lyons

908-647-0180

Veterans Choice

973-676-1000

Visual Impairment Services Team - VIST

973-676-1000

Volunteer or Donate

East Orange

973-395-7258

Lyons

908-604-5814

W

War Related Illness & Injury Study Center (WRIISC)

973-676-1000, ext. 20-2500

800-248-8005

Women's Health Program

East Orange

973-676-1000, ext. 20-7108

Lyons

908-647-0180, ext. 21-4480

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA New Jersey Healthcare System.

Phone:

908-647-0180, ext. 21-4050

Email: publicaffairs.vhanjh@va.gov

photo of Chief Communications Officer

Christine Betros Farrell LCSW

Executive Assistant to the Medical Center Director

VA New Jersey health care

Phone:

Email: VANJHCSCommsTeam@va.gov

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA New Jersey 

Email:  vhaeasfoia1@va.gov
Fax: -1948
Mail:

VA New Jersey Healthcare System
Privacy (00)
385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ 07018

For questions about your request to VA New Jersey 

  • East Orange VA Medical Center: 

        973-676-1000, ext. 20-1948

Last updated: 