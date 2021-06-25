Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA New Jersey Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA New Jersey health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA New Jersey health care.
Mailing addresses
East Orange VA Medical Center
385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ 07018
Lyons VA Medical Center
151 Knollcroft Road
Lyons, NJ 07939
Main phone numbers
- East Orange VA Medical Center: 973-676-1000 dialing prefix - 20
- Lyons VA Medical Center: 908-647-0180 dialing prefix - 21
To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711
-
Admissions
973-676-1000 ext. 20-1310
Anesthesiology
973-676-1000 ext. 20-1328
Appointments
East Orange – 800-315-7909, press Option 3
Lyons – 855-301-3490, press Option 3
Brick – 855-672-1982, press Option 3
Audiology & Speech Pathology
-
Beneficiary Travel
973-676-1000 ext. 20-1884
973-676-1000 ext. 20-1960
973-676-1000 ext. 20-1309
973-676-1000 ext. 20-1294
Billing
973-676-1000 ext. 20-1113
Blind Rehabilitation
East Orange - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-2717
Lyons - 908-647-0180 ext. 21-4437
-
COVID-19 Vaccines
Caregiver Support Coordinator
East Orange - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-3085
Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
Chaplain Services
908-647-0180 ext. 21-6741
Community Care
Authorizations and Referrals - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-3466
Billing Inquiries - 973-395-7238
Scheduling - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-2052
Community Living Center
Lyons - 908-647-0180 ext. 21-4970
Compensation and Pension
Compliance
973-676-1000 ext. 20-3379
Comprehensive Cancer Center
973-676-1000 ext. 20-1844 or ext. 20-1968
-
Day Care Center
East Orange - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-2578
Decedent Affairs
973-676-1000 ext. 20-1310
Dental Services
East Orange - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-1234
Lyons - 908-647-0180 ext. 21-4692
Brick CBOC - 732-903-9400 ext. 22-6174
Education Office
973-676-1000 ext. 20-2879 or ext. 20-1912
Eligibility
East Orange - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-3479 or ext. 20-2359
Lyons - 908-647-0180 ext. 21-6970 or 21-4020
Emergency Department
Emergency Management
973-676-1000 ext. 20-1785
-
Hematology/Oncology
Help Line
Home Based Primary Care
908-647-0180 ext. 21-4573
Homeless Veterans Program
908-647-0180 ext. 21-6642
Hospice Care
East Orange - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-3567
Lyons - 908-647-0180 ext. 21-4104
Human Resources
-
Infection Control
973-676-1000 ext. 20-4809
Intimate Partner Violence Program
Imaging Services
East Orange - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-1492
-
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender, Queer/Questioning+ (LGBTQ+) Health Program
908-647-0180 ext. 21-4160
Lil' Tykes Day Care Center
East Orange - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-2578
-
Medical Foster Homes
908-647-0180 ext. 21-4333
Medicine Service
Mental Health
East Orange - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-1485
Lyons - 908-647-0180 ext. 21-6532
Military Sexual Trauma
973-676-1000 ext. 20-1569
My HealtheVet
East Orange - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-2638
My HealtheVet Help Desk- -1-877-327-0022
-
-
-
Palliative Care
East Orange - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-3567
Lyons - 908-647-0180 ext. 21-4104
Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Service
973-676-1000 ext. 20-
Patient Advocate
Pharmacy
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Service
Podiatry
East Orange - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-3980
Lyons - 908-647-0180 ext. 21-4512
Police Services
Dispatch - 908-604-5824
Post 9/11 M2VA (Military to VA)
973-676-1000 ext. 20-1726
Primary Care
East Orange – 800-315-7909, press Option 3
Lyons – 855-301-3490, press Option 3
Brick – 855-672-1982, press Option 3
Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service
East Orange - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-2045
Lyons - 908-647-0180 ext. 21-4605
Brick - 732-206-8900 ext. 22-6086
PTSD services
908-647-0180 ext. 21-4968
Public Affairs
908-647-0180 ext.21-4050
Quality Management
973-676-1000 ext. 20-2266
-
Radiology
East Orange - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-1492
Release of Information
East Orange - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-1948
Lyons - 908-647-0180 ext. 21-4554
Research
East Orange - 973-676-1000
Rural Health
-
Shuttle Services
908-647-0180 ext. 21-4580
Sleep Program
Smoking Cessation
Social Work
East Orange - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-20-1464
Specialty Care
Spinal Cord Injuries System of Care
973-676-1000 ext. 20-1564
Suicide Help Line
Call - 800-273-8255, option 1
Surgery
East Orange - 973-676-1000 ext. 20-1844
-
-
VA Police
Dispatch - 908-604-5824
VEText
Veterans Canteen Service
973-676-1000 ext. 20-1840
908-647-0180 ext. 21-
Veterans Choice
Visual Impairment Services Team - VIST
Volunteer or Donate
East Orange - 973-395-7258
Lyons - 908-604-5814
-
War Related Illness & Injury Study Center (WRIISC)
973-676-1000 ext. 20-2500 or
Women's Health Program
973-676-1000 ext. 20-7108
908-647-0180 ext. 21-4480
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA New Jersey Healthcare System.
Phone: 908-647-0180, ext. 21-4050
Email: publicaffairs.vhanjh@va.gov
Christine Betros Farrell LCSW
Public Affairs Officer
VA New Jersey health care
Phone: 908-647-0180 ext. 21-4050
Email: publicaffairs.vhanjh@va.gov
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA New Jersey
Email: vhaeasfoia1@va.gov
Fax: 973-676-4226
Mail:
VA New Jersey Healthcare System
Release of Information (136D)
385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ 07018
For questions about your request to VA New Jersey
- East Orange VA Medical Center: 973-676-1000 ext. 20-1948
- Lyons VA Medical Center: 908-647-0180 ext. 21-4554
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA New Jersey.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VANewJerseyWebmasters@va.gov
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018