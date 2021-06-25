Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA New Jersey health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA New Jersey health care.

Mailing addresses

East Orange VA Medical Center

385 Tremont Avenue

East Orange, NJ 07018

Lyons VA Medical Center

151 Knollcroft Road

Lyons, NJ 07939

Main phone numbers

East Orange VA Medical Center: 973-676-1000 dialing prefix - 20

Lyons VA Medical Center: 908-647-0180 dialing prefix - 21

To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711