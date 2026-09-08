Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA New Jersey Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA New Jersey health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA New Jersey health care.
Mailing addresses
East Orange VA Medical Center
385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ 07018
Lyons VA Medical Center
151 Knollcroft Road
Lyons, NJ 07939
Main phone numbers
- East Orange VA Medical Center: 973-676-1000 dialing prefix - 20
- Lyons VA Medical Center: 908-647-0180 dialing prefix - 21
To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711
A
Admissions
Anesthesiology
Appointments
East Orange
Lyons
Brick
Audiology & Speech Pathology
B
Beneficiary Travel
973-676-1000, ext. 20-1884, 20-1960, 20-1309, or ext. 20-1294
Billing
East Orange
Blind Rehabilitation
East Orange
Lyons
C
COVID-19 Vaccines
Caregiver Support Coordinator
East Orange
Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
Chaplain Services
Community Care
Authorizations and Referrals
Billing Inquiries
Scheduling
Community Living Center
Lyons
Compensation and Pension
Compliance
Comprehensive Cancer Center
973-676-1000, ext. 20-1844, or ext. 20-1968
D-E
Day Care Center
East Orange
Decedent Affairs
Dental Services
East Orange
Lyons
Brick
Education Office
Eligibility
East Orange
973-676-1000, ext. 20-3479, or ext. 20-2359
Lyons
908-647-0180, ext. 21-6970, or ext. 21-4020
Emergency Department
Emergency Management
H
Hematology/Oncology
East Orange
Help Line
Home Based Primary Care
Lyons
Homeless Veterans Program
Lyons
Hospice Care
East Orange
Lyons
Human Resources
I
Infection Control
Intimate Partner Violence Program
Imaging Services
East Orange
L
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender, Queer/Questioning+ (LGBTQ+) Health Program
Lyons
Lil' Tykes Day Care Center
East Orange
M
Medical Foster Homes
Medicine Service
Mental Health
East Orange
Lyons
Military Sexual Trauma
My HealtheVet
East Orange
My HealtheVet Help Desk
N
O
P-Q
Palliative Care
East Orange
Lyons
Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Service
Patient Advocate
Pharmacy
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Service
Podiatry
East Orange
Lyons
Police Services
Dispatch
Post 9/11 M2VA (Military to VA)
Primary Care
East Orange
Lyons
Brick
Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service
East Orange
Lyons
Brick
PTSD services
Public Affairs
Quality Management
R
Radiology
East Orange
Release of Information
East Orange
Lyons
Research
East Orange
Rural Health
Lyons
S
Shuttle Services
Lyons
Sleep Program
Smoking Cessation
Social Work
East Orange
Specialty Care
East Orange
Lyons
Spinal Cord Injuries System of Care
Suicide Help Line
988, option. 1
Surgery
East Orange
T
V
VA Police
Dispatch
VEText
Veterans Canteen Service
East Orange
Lyons
Veterans Choice
Visual Impairment Services Team - VIST
Volunteer or Donate
East Orange
Lyons
W
War Related Illness & Injury Study Center (WRIISC)
Women's Health Program
East Orange
Lyons
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA New Jersey Healthcare System.
Phone:
Email: publicaffairs.vhanjh@va.gov
Christine Betros Farrell LCSW
Executive Assistant to the Medical Center Director
VA New Jersey health care
Phone:
Email: VANJHCSCommsTeam@va.gov
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA New Jersey
Email: vhaeasfoia1@va.gov
Fax:
Mail:
VA New Jersey Healthcare System
Privacy (00)
385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ 07018
For questions about your request to VA New Jersey
- East Orange VA Medical Center:
Lyons VA Medical Center:
Additional FOIA request information
- See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at VANewJerseyWebmasters@va.gov
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018