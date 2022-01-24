Veteran Suicide: Normalize the Conversation Symposium
- When
-
Friday, Jan 28, 2022
8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts
1 College Drive, Building 11B, Parking Lot 2
Toms River , NJ
- Cost
- Free
Local initiative Keep Our Veterans Alive is hosting a TED Talk-style event that aims to engage employers of Veterans and organizations that have veteran populations ( i.e. Student Veteran Organization at a college). The point of the “talk” is to educate and instruct the attendees on how to best engage with the Veterans with whom they are connected. The day long event, titled "Veteran Suicide: Normalize the Conversation" will feature 10 presentations on a variety of Veteran related topics.